SYRACUSE – Having already qualified for a pair of state championship races, Skaneateles boys swimmer Gavin Van Kersrbergen would find more success when he competed last weekend in the Griffin Sprint Meet at Nottingham High School.

It began in the 50-yard butterfly, where Van Kersbergen sped to victory, his time of 23.81 seconds more than a second clear of the 25.05 from Baldwinsville’s Lucas Clay.

Another victory came in the 100-yard individual medley, where Van Kersbergen again dueled with Clay and won, 55.54 seconds to Clay’s 55.84.

In the 50 backstroke, Van Kersbergen’s 25.91 seconds was second to Cicero-North Syracuse’s Jake Griffin, who won in 25.15. The Lakers’ Liam Byrons finished 10th in the 100 freestyle in 54.61 seconds.

West Genesee was also at the Griffin meet, where David Martin, swimming in the 50-yard breaststroke, posted 29.54 seconds, behind only the 29.19 from Syracuse City’s Badr Aly.

Then, in the 100 breaststroke, Martin again finished second, in 1:04.66, less than a second behind Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA’s Misha Kabunov (1:04.07). WG’s 200 freestyle relay team got second in 1:38.58.

Sean Putman finished third in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.17 to go with a 10th in the 50 butterfly behind Matt Keiling in ninth place. Gavin Flanagan got fourth in the 50 backstroke (28.36) and Brady Smith sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.09) as the Wildcats were fifth in the 200 medley relay in 1:55.97.

Back at Nottingham Tuesday night to face Syracuse City head-to-head, the Wildcats won 96-70, led by Ryan Goshow, who swam the 50 freestyle in 23.79 seconds and then beat the field in the 100 backstroke in 58.28 to Flanagan’s 1:04.28,

Martin was first in the 200 freestyle in 2:03.23, going 1-2-3 with Smith and Aiden Lounsbury, and took second in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.46 as Flanagan was third. Mason Reichert, in 57.55 seconds, claimed the 100 freestyle ahead of Ben Korzeniewski in second and Lounsbury in third.

Putnam got second place in the 200 IM in 2:20.46, with Keiling third as Smith took second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.32.

Seth Burlingame won diving with 152.45 points, just ahead of teammates Brady Lee (144.70) and Anthony Kotlyarov (144.15). WG swam the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.84, the 200 medley relay in 1:52.28 and the 400 freestyle relay in 3:57.67.