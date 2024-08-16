Returning to the Skaneateles Festival for the first time since 2019, nine-time GRAMMY award-winning trumpeter and jazz ambassador Wynton Marsalis will lead the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra on Aug. 24 at the Robinson Pavilion at Anyela’s Vineyards! Wynton Marsalis has solidified himself as an internationally acclaimed musician, composer and bandleader, educator, and advocate of American culture.

He is also a globally respected teacher and spokesman for music education.

Marsalis led the effort to construct Jazz at Lincoln Center’s new home–Frederick P. Rose Hall–the first education, performance, and broadcast facility devoted to jazz. He currently serves as the Managing and Artistic Director of Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Tickets for this performance on Aug. 24 are now sold out.

On Aug. 22 at the First Presbyterian Church in Skaneateles, the festival welcomes brass quartet The Westerlies, joined by violinist-fiddler George Meyer to present Songbook, a program of music by John Prine, Randy Newman, Woody Guthrie, spirituals by the famous Golden Gate Quartet and more.

The Westerlies are “an arty quartet” of two trumpets and two trombones, who “mix ideas from jazz, new classical, and Appalachian folk” (New York Times) are a New York-based brass quartet.

From Carnegie Hall to Coachella, The Westerlies navigate a wide array of venues and projects with the precision of a string quartet, the audacity of a rock band, and the charm of a family sing-along.

Violinist-fiddler George Meyer explores the intersection of classical music and fiddle music in his performances and compositions alike.

The son of seven-time GRAMMY winner Edgar Meyer, George has been commissioned by festivals across the country.

The festival presents Ivalas Quartet: Quartet by Candlelight on August 23 at the First Presbyterian Church in Skaneateles.

The first half of their program will be heard by candlelight, according to the “Tenebrae” tradition, featuring meditative, spiritual music; the second half of the program features Mendelssohn’s youthful, passionate String Quartet, Op. 13.

Ivalas Quartet is the festival’s 2024 Emerging Artist in Residence.

Hailed by The Strad for playing with “tremendous heart and beauty,” the Ivalas Quartet has been changing the face of classical music by celebrating BIPOC musical voices since its inception at the University of Michigan in 2017.

Currently, The Ivalas Quartet is the Graduate Resident String Quartet at The Juilliard School.

The festival also features a series of outreach concerts that are free and open to the public.

On Aug. 20 at the Seymour Library in Auburn at 7 p.m. the festival presents Music in the Stacks with Ivalas Quartet.

On Aug. 21, there will be An Evening with Ivalas Quartet at the Center for the Arts of Homer at 7 p.m.

On Aug. 22, hear Ivalas Quartet at the Auburn Public Theater for a matinee performance at 1 p.m.

On Aug. 23, don’t miss KidsFest: A Children’s Storybook with the Westerlies at 11 a.m. at the Mandana Barn on the Skaneateles Lake. Fun for the whole family, this event is free for children and $5 for adults at the door.

Chamber concerts on Thursday and Friday this week are at the First Presbyterian Church at 97 E. Genesee St.

Concert evenings at the picturesque Robinson Pavilion offer stunning lake views and are located at Anyela’s Vineyards.

For concerts at the vineyards, audiences are welcome to arrive as early as 6 p.m. and bring picnic dinners to enjoy on the lawn overlooking the lake.

Wine and beer will be available for purchase at Anyela’s Vineyards; outside alcohol is not permitted.

In the event of inclement weather, the rain location for Aug. 24 – Wynton Marsalis will be del Lago Resort & Casino at 1133 NY-414, Waterloo.

This venue is 21+, IDs will be checked at the door.

For more information on the season and to get tickets, visit skanfest.org.

Upcoming concerts

Free: Music in the Stacks; Seymour Library, Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.

Free: An Evening with Ivalas Quartet; Center for the Arts of Homer, Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.

Free: Ivalas Quartet; Auburn Public Theater, Thursday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m.

The Westerlies: Songbook; First Presbyterian Church, Thursday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.

KidsFest: A Children’s Storybook with The Westerlies; Mandana Barn, Friday, Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. (free for kids; $5 tickets for adults)

Ivalas Quartet: Quartet by Candlelight; First Presbyterian Church, Friday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis; Robinson Pavilion at Anyela’s Vineyards, Saturday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m.