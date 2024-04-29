Visit www.skanlibrary.org for more information

The Basic Building Blocks of an Estate Plan | Wednesday, May 1st at 6:30 PM:

Do you know you need an estate plan, but you aren’t quite sure what a basic estate plan even entails? Would you like more information on the basic tools that are in an estate planning attorney’s tool box? Attorney Elizabeth LaRochelle invites you to join her at a presentation about what documents are the essential building blocks of an estate plan.

Mah Jongg Open Play | Fridays, May 3rd, 10th, 17th, 21st and 31st from 1:00 – 3:00 PM: Drop-in for a friendly game of Mah Jongg. Gaming sets will be available or bring your own! Must know the basics of Mah Jongg. Registration requested.

Graphic Novel Book Club | Thursday, May 9th at 4:00 PM | Join us after school for a book discussion, activity, and popcorn. May’s book is Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library: The Graphic Novel by Chris Grabenstein. For Ages 8 – 12.

Library Board Meeting | Tuesday, May 14th at 6:30 PM: The Library Board is made up of community members who volunteer their time and skills to further the mission of the library. All meetings are open, and the public is welcome to attend.

Cookbook Club: Latin American| Wednesday, May 15th at 6:00 PM | All are welcome! Bring a prepared dish to share based on the month’s theme and the cookbook/recipe that inspired the dish. Everyone will have a chance to sample dishes from an assortment of cookbooks while only having to prepare one dish. Make sure you come hungry! Registration is requested so that we know how many places to set at the table! For adults.

Guitar Concert: Loren & LJ Barrigar| Saturday, May 18th at 7:30 PM | Loren Barrigar started playing guitar when he was only four years old, and by the time he was six played the Chet Atkins hit “Yackety Axe” in front of thousands of country music fans at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. He went on to study with Chet’s brother, Jimmy Atkins, which led to a touring career with his family band from Nashville to Las Vegas. Since settling down in Central New York, he has been in constant demand as a studio musician.

Following in his father’s footsteps, LJ Barrigar is a guitar prodigy, too. He has played alongside Loren at a variety of venues large and small across North America and beyond. He brings a youthful spirit and sound to the acoustic guitar while breathing a gentle soulful vibe into the Father-Son duo. Together they provide their audience with a unique interplay, a charming and exciting performance that folks will not want to miss.

Morning Book Club: This Time Tomorrow | Monday, May 20th at 10:30 AM | This month we’re reading This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub.

Meetings are casual and everyone is welcome. The Morning Book Club meets the third Monday of the month. Copies of the book are available at the libraryParticipants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom. For adults.

Flower Moon Neighborhood Walk| Friday, May 24th at 7:45 PM | Celebrate the moon during this nighttime walk at the library. First we’ll create a collaborative flower collage together and then we’ll walk a loop downtown and observe May’s moon in the Waning Gibbous phase. No registration. All ages.

Evening Book Club: The Plague of Doves | Wednesday, May 29th at 6:30 PM | This month we’re reading The Plague of Doves by Louise Erdrich.

The Evening Book Club meets the last Wednesday of the month. Meetings are casual and everyone is welcome. Copies of the book are available at the library. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom.

Family Read Aloud Book Club | Thursday, May 30th at 6:00 PM | Pick up your copy of Matilda by Roald Dahl and read aloud as a family this spring.

Join us on Thursday, May 30th at 6:00 PM for a pizza party featuring a book discussion and activity inspired by the story. For families with at least one child in 1st or 2nd grade. Registration required.

Ongoing Programs:

Drop-In Tech Help | Mondays 10:00 AM – Noon: Let us help with your tech questions! Bring your device and drop in during a Tech Help session to get started. Appointments are also available, please give us a call at 315-685-5135 or email [email protected] to schedule.

Baby Bounce & Rhyme | Wednesdays at 9:15 AM: Bond with your baby during this program featuring nursery rhymes, books, movement and fingerplays, followed by playtime. For babies up to 18 months.

Read, Sing, Play Story Time | Wednesdays at 10:30 AM: Can’t sit still? No problem! Join us for stories, songs and movement. For ages 18 months – 4 years.

Story Time for Bookworms | Thursdays at 10:30 AM: For children who enjoy longer books, this story time includes multiple stories, songs, and ends with hands-on play. For ages 2 – 5.