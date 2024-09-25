New Woodstock — The Hamlet of New Woodstock invites the community to Heritage Park on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 12 to 5 p.m., to celebrate the First Annual New Woodstock Fall Fest.

The event is sponsored by the New Woodstock Fire Department and insured by the Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce.

The festival will feature a variety of craft vendors, food trucks, and appearances by local organizations, including the New Woodstock Free Library, the New Woodstock Historical Society, and the New Woodstock Fire Department.

“[The organizations] will be on hand with community information, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department will be stopping by to say, ‘Hi,’” said Jessie Novak, one of the event organizers.

Novak, who has lived in New Woodstock for 24 years, reported on Sept. 18 that the organizers were working with vendors and food trucks, and they looked forward to announcing the participants soon.

“Our community comes together every other year to celebrate Old Homes Day,” said Novak. “It is such an enjoyable, memorable event that we all really look forward to. We wanted to find another opportunity to enjoy the [camaraderie] and community spirit of New Woodstock. [We also wanted to] highlight our unique hamlet as we welcome the coming fall and winter.”

Held on the last Saturday of July, Old Homes Day is a community celebration highlighting the history of New Woodstock. It is set to be held again in 2025.

Heritage Park is located at 2118 Mount Pleasant Dr., Cazenovia.

For more information on the First Annual New Woodstock Fall Fest, contact Novak at 315-632-2381 or [email protected].