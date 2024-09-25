John S. Ferguson, 91, of Vero Beach, FL, formerly from Cazenovia, peacefully left this life on Sept. 23, 2024, with his wife and three sons supporting him in presence and spirit. He had sustained a hemorrhagic stroke and was at VNA Hospice House.

John was born in Orange, N.J., March 27, 1933. He grew up in South Orange and graduated from Newark Academy. He then attended and graduated from Amherst College in 1954. After two years in the U.S. Army, much of it stationed in Germany, he returned to Columbia University from which he obtained his law degree in February, 1960. He subsequently moved to Syracuse, joining the law firm of Bond, Schoeneck & King where he became a partner, specializing in matters of municipal law and zoning.

In 1958 John met his future wife Caroline (Bunty) Benedict. They were married Sept. 12, 1959.

John was an honest man, a very kind man, and he had a wonderful sense of humor. He believed in contributing to his community, holding positions of leadership at many Syracuse area non-profit organizations, including the Everson Museum of Art and the United Way.

Besides his work and his family, John had a lifelong love of the outdoors. He spent as much time as he could at his fly-fishing club in the Catskill mountains. His family continues actively engaged in this four generation tradition at the Tuscarora Club.

After retiring from Bond, Schoeneck & King in 1998, John and Bunty spent their winters at Sea Oaks Beach and Tennis Club in Vero Beach, FL. Summers were spent in Cazenovia until 2019 when they became full time Florida residents. For the last eight years, having been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s dementia, John enjoyed his Sea Oaks cottage and patio where he watched the birds, squirrels and rabbits accompanied by his adored dog, Bonaparte.

John is survived by his loving wife, Bunty, his sons, Jim, Dick and Ted, as well as five grandchildren.

There will be no services, as per John’s wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VNA & Hospice House Foundation, or the Alzheimer and Parkinson’s Association of Indian River County.