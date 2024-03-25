VILLAGE OF BALDWINSVILLE – Not only does Vanessa Vacanti sing like an archangel, she also knows how to arrange her songs, mix the recordings and market the product. She can do it all!

Vacanti’s debut disc released last fall is a self-titled nine-track affair on Spider Records showcasing her crystalline voice on tunes such as “Lullabye of the Leaves,” “When Sunny Gets Blue” and “Blue Skies.”

She even takes a rompin’ joy ride uptown with Duke Ellington’s classic, “It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got that Swing.”

She pushed jazz boundaries by covering a Sting song, “Englishman in New York,” and also by singing a Jobim-composed bossa nova standard, “Aqua De Beber.”

“My first recording represents almost an entire year of work arranging the music, recording, editing, mixing and setting up distribution,” said Vacanti, who was raised in Baldwinsville.

Vacanti and her band, the Jazz Mafia, will entertain from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Persimmons Restaurant at Timber Banks Golf Club & Marina along the banks of the scenic Seneca River at 3536 Timber Banks Parkway in Baldwinsville.

The Persimmons is continuing its popular Tuesday-night jazz series presented by CNY Jazz Central, running through May 21.

The Jazz Mafia includes her father, bassist Matt Vacanti, pianist Dave Solazzo, guitarist Joe Ferlo and drummers Bill D’Agostino and Joe Cortini.

Listeners to Vacanti’s live show as well as to her disc, will be blown away both by her vocalizing and also by the clever arrangements. One especially pleasing track on the record was “Blue Skies” featuring fiddle work contributed by her sister, Cecelia Vacanti.

The sisters perform a remarkable duet, masterfully arranged by Vanessa, that includes a transcription of Ella Fitzgerald’s famous improvised scat solo from her 1959 recording of the classic Irving Berlin tune.

“The fact that I was able to share the making of this music with my own family members makes it all the more special,” Vacanti said.

A recent graduate of SUNY Fredonia where she majored in musical theater, Vacanti continues to hone her vocals by studying with award-winning scat singer Nancy Kelly. For artist info, visit vanessavacanti.com.

Admission is free at Timber Banks, but reservations are strongly suggested; [email protected]; 315-635-8800.

The jazz series continues on April 9 with cabaret singer Cheri Giraud and April 16 with bebop vocalist Ronnie Leigh.