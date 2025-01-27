CENTRAL NEW YORK – When the Section III boys bowling team championships take place this Sunday at Strike-N-Spare Lanes East Syracuse Minoa will expect to challenge for top honors.

First, though, the Spartans have a key showdown Monday afternoon against Auburn at Weedsport Lanes, the Maroons still atop the SCAC Empire division despite a defeat last week to Central Square.

ESM’s girls met Oswego last Tuesday and blanked the Buccaneers 7-0. Nicole Baker led the way, her 179, 187 and 168 leading to a 534 series as Alana Tuberville got a 460 series ahead of a 452 set from Jewelianna Hallock. Averie Lynch’s 430 series beat out Ruth Birmingham’s 425 set.

At Strike-N-Spare Fayetteville-Manlius challenged Cicero-North Syracuse and put up some great scores, only to take a 5-2 defeat to the Northstars.

John Antczak shot a 650 from games of 220, 200 and 230, while Sean Bird put up 223 and 225 games in his 610 set. Jacob Vaccaro went 204, 172 and 217 for a 593 series and Atsuto Urao stepped up with a 537 series as the Northstars got a 716 series and 278 opening game from Garrett Arnold along with a 667 series from Terry Miller.

F-M’s girls team was victorious against C-NS in a 7-0 shutout. Samantha Geiss opened with a 205 on her way to a 548 series which beat the 490 set from Ashlynn Yonge which concluded with a 190 game. Andrea Aguilar-Miranda’s 432 series was just ahead of Sidney Lee’s 424 set and Zoe Hunt’s 421 total.

Back at Green Lakes Bowl on Thursday F-M’s boys defeated West Genesee 5-2, Bird shooting 204 and 202 games in his 590 series as Vaccaro had a second-game 235 in his 569 set. Antczak added a 550 series and Cole Cox a 524 series behind WG’s top duo of Alex Bigelow (626 series) and Lorelai Leskoske (606 series).

Bishop Grimes saw its boys bowling team move to 7-3 on the season last Tuesday defeating Chittenango 7-0. Zach Leto shot a 526 series with a top game of 202, while Victor Rizzo opened with a 204 in his 512 series. Grimes lost 7-0 to the Bears on the girls side as Emily Sanefski earned a 348 series.

Two days later, Grimes lost a 7-0 boys match to Homer despite Leto setting a season mark with a 267 third game during his 611 series. Rizzo closed with a 228 for a 580 total as Casey Mierek added a 490 series. Caleb Hamilton paced the Trojans with a 674 series (games of 233, 216 and 225) as Jon Holcomb had a 625 series and John Bishop a 608 set.