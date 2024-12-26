CENTRAL NEW YORK – The Cazenovia wrestling team will not see action again until Jan. 8, when it visits Phoenix, the same place where it competed in a round-robin tournament in mid-December.

Less than a week after that first Phoenix trip, the Lakers met the combined APW/Sandy Creek/Pulaski team and only won two of the bouts on the card falling by a score of 50-9.

Gryphon Foster had Cazenovia’s lone win on the mat at 116 pounds, pulling away from Luke Ackerman 9-2 as Gabriel Sanchez claimed a forfeit at 170 pounds.

Three other bouts were close decisions. At 124 pounds Carter Sgouris had a 3-2 defeat to Aidan Lagowski, while Paolo Markey (152 pounds) was close in a 3-0 loss to Maleki Tennant. Slade Duerr netteed points in his 131-pound bout with Triston Martin but still lost 10-5.

Chittenangohas two days of activity during its holiday break, going to SUNY Oswego this weekend for the Kenneth Haines Memorial Tournament.

Prior to that, though, the Bears got a team victory last Friday when it faced Canastota and, despite having to forfeit two early bouts, overcame that problem to defeat the Raiders 42-30.

Due to a pin and those forfeits Canastota was up 18-0 before Chittenango got on the board at 131, Trevor McDonald pinning Brennan Soucia with 35 seconds left, the first of six consecutive mat wins.

Dan Mahle (138 pounds) pinned Evan Bixby late in the first period, with Kole Smith (145 pounds) handling Landen Lawrence 10-3. Mike Keville’s 57-second fall over 152-pound opponent Levi Case led to Ian Bentz (160 pounds) pinning Trenton Cornish in 80 seconds.

A big battle at 170 saw Edward Geer pushed to overtime, but earn a takedown there to beat Luken Gaiser 8-5. Then pins by Peter Schulz (215 pounds) over Wyle Yazzie in 47 seconds and Elijah McDonald (285 pounds) over Tyler Dillon in 70 seconds clinched the Bears’ team victory.