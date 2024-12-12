Weekends in winter for the Baldwinsville wrestling teams almost always include stops at large-scale tournaments or dual meets.

While the girls Bees were close to home at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament, the boys were traveling to Webster Schroeder High School near Rochester for the Matthew Marino Invitational.

Out of 16 teams in the field, B’ville finished 10th with 151.5 points, but still had two winning performances from Zach Boudreau at 101 pounds and Cael Bruce at 116 pounds.

Boudreau used three pins, all in 64 seconds or less, plus a technical fall to get to his championship bout – where his own teammate, Will Lamson, awaited after getting two technical falls and a pin.

Since Boudreau and Lamson knew each other so well, points were difficult to attain. A single escape by Boudreau was enough to edge Lamson 1-0 and get to the top of the podium.

Bruce, improving to 5-0 on the season, used two pins and a 9-0 shutout of Aiden Vollmer (Webster Schroeder) to reach the final, where he was supposed to face yet another B’ville wrestler, Brennan Kline, but Kline had to forfeit.

Scottie Warner got to the final at 138 pounds before a 17-2 defeat to Greece’s Devon Weber. Nathan Cali finished fourth at 160 pounds, with Davian Longo pinning Drew Fletch (Williamsville North) for fifth place at 170 pounds and Lucas Vance sixth at 215 pounds.

Having already earned a big win over defending league and sectional Class AA champion Cicero-North Syracuse on Dec. 4, B’ville looked for another conquest of a league rival when it took on Liverpool Wednesday night at Baker High School.

And it didn’t prove difficult for the Bees, who prevailed 56-18 by jumping out to a 27-0 advantage in the first four bouts of the night starting at 160 where Cali pinned Will Cowan.

Longo went next and got a fall against Senad Selimovic, while Connor Daughton worked at 190 pounds and pinned Jon Underwood before Vance won an 8-3 decision over Mateo Gonzales.

Boudreau began the Bees’ next surge pinning Landon Bunyea, with Cael Bruce at 116 pounds getting a pin over Seth Bramblet. Kline got a pin over Aiden Adams-Bovenzi and Warner did the same against Ben Dailey as Brendan Fredenburg, at 145 pounds, worked toward an 18-3 technical fall over Lantz Herrera.