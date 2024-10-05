ONONDAGA COUNTY – Keeping itself undefeated, the Christian Brothers Academy girls swim team took on Syracuse City Tuesday night at Nottingham High School and the Brothers prevailed by a score of 94-81

The trio of Zoe Thayer, Madison Ceclia and Sophia Ciereck each won two individual races, with Thayer going 27.75 seconds in the 50 freestyle and 1:01.07 in the 100 freestyle to sweep the sprint.

Madison Ceclia followed up a 1:06.38 in the 100 butterfly by winning the 100 backstroke edging sister Kayla Ceclia 1:19.99 to 1:11.44, with Ciereck holding off Alicia Snyder 1:17.97 to 1:18.45 in the 100 breaststroke after winning the 200 IM in 2:31.28.

Allison Sullivan beat Syracuse’s Norah Beier, 2:16.95 to 2:18.02, in the 200 freestyle as Sophia Osvodik picked up 233.36 points in diving and Anna Fuller was first in the 500 freestyle in 6:03.13.

Ciereck, Madison Ceclia, Josie Lachut and Ava Vavalo swam the 200 medley relay in 2:07.79, with Emerson Salsbery and Lilly Wallis joining Fuller and Kayla Ceclia in the 200 medley relay win (1:58.59) and, in the 400 freestyle relay Thayer, Sullivan, Wallis and Kayla Ceclia won in 4:12.31.

Also winning was Jamesville-DeWitt, who handled Skaneateles 99-75 Tuesday in a meet where the Red Rams swept the sprints and used them as a basis to go 1:48.67 in the 200 freestyle relay and 4:00.46 in the 400 freestyle relay.

Thearyn Wales swam the 50 freestyle in a quick 26.33 seconds ahead of Nora Barnello (27.60) and Evelyn Jones went 57.52 to go 1-2 with Barnello (59.49) in the 100 freestyle.

A high-quality diving competition had Kayla McQuaid need most of her 237.50 points to hold off the 225.65 from the Lakers’ Phoebe Bedard, with Kaia Etuale third in 181.20. Emma Paul went 1:08.94 to hold off Ana Nichols (1:10.04) in the 100 backstroke with Mary Jane Scott third as the Rams also took the 200 medley relay in 2:09.79.

Maria Fisher took second in the 200 freestyle in 2:12.68 and second in the 100 butterfly in 1:07.94, with Jones second in the 200 IM in 2:25.93 just behind the winning 2:24.32 from Skaneateles’ Ari Matthews.

Cora Bright went 6:01.78 in the 500 freestyle for another runner-up finish, Helena Sofinski adding a second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.31.

Manlius Pebble Hill had swimmers win races in last Tuesday’s meet against New Hartford.

Rainbow Butler got a top time of 1:11.72 in the 100 butterfly after she won the 200 freestyle in 2:14.29 as Ruby Butler was first in the 50 freestyle in 27.07 seconds and claimed the 100 backstroke in 1:08.59.

During last Friday’s SCAC Sprint Invitational at Nottingham, Wales won for J-D, her time of 29.40 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle a full two seconds clear of anyone else as she also got third in the 50 breaststroke.

Scott won the 100 butterfly in 1:13.08, going 1-2 with Barnello (1:16.95). Paul went 1:09.79 in the 100 backstroke, while Maggie Lister took second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.90 as Jones finished second in the 50 freestyle in 26.59. J-D took third in the 200 medley relay. Fisher was third, Bright fourth and Maggie Lister fifth in the 100 freestyle.