CENTRAL NEW YORK – An impressive week highlighted by knocking off the state’s top-ranked Class C side, Lancaster St. Mary’s, lifted the Christian Brothers Academy girls soccer team to no. 5 in last week’s Class B state poll.

And the Brothers kept rolling Tuesday night against Phoenix, scoring twice in each half on the way to blanking the Firebirds 4-0. Ciara Duggan led the way, scoring twice and getting an assist as Emma Hill and Francesca Canzano had the other goals. Assists went to Katherine Williamson, Neveah Bacheyie and Harper Bronstad.

A tougher test against Chittenango Thursday night went 4-2 in CBA’s favor largely on the strength of building a 3-0 halftime advantage so it could withstand second-half goals from the Bears” Abby Scheidelman and Bella Nastri.

For the second game in a row Duggan notched two goals. Williamson and Olivia Jones scored, too, with Hill and Bronstad both getting assists.

East Syracuse Minoa fell to no. 16 in the Class AA state poll after its 1-1 draw with Jamesville-DeWitt on Sept. 28 which propelled the Red Rams into the state Class A rankings at no. 14.

J-D won at home Tuesday, cruising past Oswego 4-0 with a well-balanced attack. Natalie Weismore had a goal and assist, with Amelia Wormuth, Madelyn Murphy and Noor El-Zammar also finding the net and Emily Wilcox getting an assist.

Then the Red Rams won a tougher 2-0 decision over Auburn Saturday, both goals coming in the first half from El-Zammar and Weismore as Liliana Santoro assisted on both of them. Maroons goalie Alex Moses stood out with 15 saves.

A day later, ESM, in its first game since the J-D match, ripped past Westhill 7-0, most of the damage done in a six-goal first half as Leah Rehm put in her latest three-goal hat trick to make it 24 on the season, two more than she had all of last year.

Ayzlei Winans earned two assists as she joined Bailey Rehm, Leah Chavoustie and Avery Wood with one goal apiece. Carmen Sylvester and Harper DeJulio also picked up assists.

ESM matched that goal total Thursday beating Fulton 7-2, a game that was only 2-1 at halftime before the Spartans got clear and, more importantly, displayed some scoring depth.

It was Winans the only player to convert twice, adding an assist, with Bailey Rehm getting a goal and two assists. Chavoustie and Leah Rehm each had one goal and one assist as DeJulio and Callie Sweeney also got goals.

When it beat Oswego 9-0 on Saturday, ESM had logged 23 goals for the week, Leah Rehm adding three more and Winans scoring twice, the other four goals going to Sophia Brooks, Ava Burry, Liliana DiNatale and Addi Adames.

Fayetteville-Manlius had not won in four matches going into last Wednesday’s test against Baldwinsville, and could not break the skid here, either, falling 3-2 to the Bees.

Between them, Audra Salvagni and Nadia Guzman burned the Hornets for all of B’ville’s goals in establishing a 3-1 margin going into halftime, which F-M could not quite make up despite Macie Davey and Lacey Teaken finding the net and Una Vlasak gaining an assist. Mackenzie Murphy’s seven saves was three less than Bees counterpart Abby DeSimone.

Bishop Grimes got back to the .500 mark (5-5) last Tuesday defeating Altmar-Parish-Williamstown 3-1. The Cobras got away in the second half led by Loyi Mugushu’s goal and assist, with Bailee Halsey and Olivia Garland also finding the net. Angela Mugushu and Telhia Hosea picked up assists.

Manlius Pebble Hill got its second win of the season last Tuesday handling Onondaga/LaFayette 4-0 thanks to Lilah Temes putting up a three-goal hat trick in the second half, the other goal going to Laura Kinane. Assists were credited to Chloe Hesse, Willie Breuer and Noor Chhablani.

Then Grimes beat Onondaga/LaFayette by that same 4-0 margin on Thursday, with most of the offense coming in the second half as Loyi Mugushu scored twice and added an assist, other goals going to Garland and Adrianna Scollo. Halsey and Olivia Bitz had one assist apiece.