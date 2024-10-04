CENTRAL NEW YORK – In many different ways the Cazenovia boys golf team’s 195-202 victory over Skaneateles Tuesday afternoon at Cazenovia Country Club provided satisfaction.

First there was gaining the upper hand in the first of two “Laker Cup” matches in a 48-hour span. Even more, though, was the fact that Cazenovia knocked 11-0 Skaneateles from the unbeaten ranks.

Cazenovia’s balance and depth would make the difference, starting with the nine-hole scores of 38 put up by both Nico Segall and Shamus Newcomb which tied for second with James Lovier behind the leading 36 from Skaneateles’ Drew Mancini.

Then there was Ben Bianco and Jake Hightchew each posting 39, matching Will Murphy, and when Caleb Gilmore shot 41 Cazenovia clinched it since the next-best Skaneateles rounds came from Mike Spinelli’s 42 and Grady Pfau’s 47.

When the scene shifted to Skaneaetles Country Club on Thursday afternoon, scores went up on both sides – but Cazenovia handled it better and again defeated Skaneateles 226-40 to gain the Laker Cup for another year.

Segall led his side with a 42, one behind Pfau’s 41. Even more important was the trio of Bianco, Gilmore and Edmond Richardson each earning 44 to equal Murphy, and Owen Porter clinched victory posting a 52.

In between these matches was Cazenovia merely trying to knock off another undefeated side, Christian Brothers Academy, at Drumlins on Wednesday, but again the Brothers got the best of the Lakers 192-208.

Though it was closer than the 202-228 match at CCC on Sept. 13, CBA still had three of the top four scores, with Segall’s 38 in between Luke Snyder (36), Dempsey Horan (37) and Zach Cooper (39) for the Brothers.

Richardson shot 40, which two CBA golfers (Ryan Hayden and Eric Lee) matched, while Bianco got a 42. Newcomb and Paul Mitchell both finished with 44.

Chittenango split back-to-back matches, starting out well beating Mexico 201-213 Wednesday at Emerald Crest.

Each of the top three scores went to the Bears, Wyatt Perry shooting a season-best 36 ahead of a 37 from Anthony Thousand as Ryan Skoglund also set a season mark, his 38 ahead of the 39 from the Tigers’ Evan Hansen. Finnegan Gardner finished with a 44 and Alex Pappas contributed a 46.

Back home at Rogues Roost a day later, Chittenango lost 199-213 to Cortland. Pappas and Logan Higgins each led the Bears with a 39, tying for second behind a 36 from the Purple Tigers’ Garrick Ott, while five other Cortland golfers posted scores between 40 and 43, which was Matt Huckabee’s score. Thousand managed a 44, with Trevor Bentz (48) and Sam Martin (49) trailing.

Chittenango and Cazenovia will both make their way to Beaver Meadows next Wednesday for full 18-hole rounds in the Section III Small School Fall Tournament.