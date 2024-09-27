CENTRAL NEW YORK – Going into October the Jamesville-DeWItt/Fayetteville-Manlius gymnastics team is slowly finding its top form and is ready to face off with both Whitesboro and Utica Proctor Tuesday night.

A week earlier, J-D/F-M took on Rome Free Academy, seeing Mia Arvinson and Erin Buckles put up strong totals on each apparatus on the way to beating the Black Knights 135.70-102.55.

Arvidson was victorious in floor exercise with 9.3 and balance beam with a 9.2 routine. This, along with a winning vault of 8.1 and second-place uneven bars of 8.7 led to a 35.3 all-around total.

Erin Buckles got second in the all-around with 32.85, including an 8.8 on the beam. Ailey Babikian won the uneven bars with 9.0, Morgan Devine getting that same score on the beam and floor where she tied for second with teammate Charlotte Pinsky.

In its second meet of the 2024 season Baldwinsville would find its way into the win column, doing enough to hold off Central Square 123.80-119.95 Tuesday night at Baker High School.

Miley Basilio led the Bees, winning on two apparatus. A score of 9.0 on the beam was augmented by a top vault of 8.3 as Basilio also had an 8.8 floor routine and 7.7 on uneven bars.

In both the floor and uneven bars Basilio trailed the Redhawks’ Alexis Dashino, whose 34.6 included top scores of 8.9 on the floor and 8.3 on uneven bars.

Meanwhile, B’ville inched in front helped by Ava Wazen’s all-around total of 31.2. She was second on the vault with 8.2 and tied for third on the beam with 8.5 as Elizabeth Peck added a 7.8 on the floor.

East Syracuse Minoa/Liverpool would offer its challenge to New Hartford Thursday night, less than two weeks after the Spartans had defeated J-D/F-M, as part of a three-team meet with Utica Proctor.

Though ESM/Liverpool scored 120.35 to beat the Raiders’ 95.8, New Hartford won with 145.1 led by Grayson Gall’s remarkable all-around total of 38.25 that included a 9.75 on uneven bars and 9.5 on the vault, beam and floor.

Also for New Hartford Julia Makuszak scored 9.4 on the vault, 9.15 on the beam and 9.0 on the floor and uneven bears, while Madison Scranton got 9.55 on uneven bars and 9.45 on the beam.

Julia Pease led ESM/Liverpool, scoring 30.9 all-around. She peaked with an 8.1 floor routine to edge Rylee Gorzka’s 8.0 as Lindsay Davis got 8.25 ahead of Elise Mancini’s 8.1 and Breelyn Grevelding took uneven bars with 7.7. Kayleigh Montana had an all-around total of 30.55.