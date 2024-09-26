BALDWINSVILLE – Fresh off a second-place finish in the large-school division of its own Sept. 21 invitational meet, the Baldwinsville boys cross country team continued to run well head-to-head against Liverpool four days later.

The Bees bashed the Warriors 19-44, claiming eight of the top nine individual spots on the Durgee Junior High School course led by senior Jacob Guelli.

In a close race for the individual title Guelli, in 17 minutes 40.1 seconds, edged the 17:45.8 from Liverpool’s Joshua Vang, with three other Bees breaking the 18-minute mark.

Liam McOmber finished third in 17:51.5, exactly two seconds ahead of Wyatt Decker’s 17:53.5 as Logan Bolton made his way to fifth place in 17:59.1.

Ben Forman, sixth in 18:08.1, rounded out the scoring column but three more B’ville runners reached the top 10. London Premo was seventh in 18:14.9, with Ethan Millard eighth in 18:51.5 and Will Cornell going 19:03.1 for ninth place.

Over in the girls races, B’ville lost to Liverpool 26-33 as Kamryn Barton made it around the Durgee course in 19:55.7, a quick time but still nearly half a minute behind the winning 19:28.2 from the Warriors’ Taylor Page.

Ella Defio ran well, getting third place in 20:14.7 ahead of Kaitlyn Hotaling’s 20:23.1, with Yolanda Wei fifth in 20:30.6. But Liverpool took the next six spots to pull it out ahead of Mariah LeGrow’s 22:05.1 as Isabella Arria (22:38.8) and Makayla Fowler (22:38.9) nearly crossed the line together.