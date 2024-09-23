CENTRAL NEW YORK – As before, the area’s trio of high school gymnastics teams will take part in a fall season culminating in the Section III championships in October, but not have the state championship meet until early March.

Jamesville-DeWitt/Fayetteville-Manlius took to the mats last Tuesday to open its season against visiting New Hartford and its standout Madison Scranton.

All that Scranton did on Sept. 14 in New Hartford’s meet against Rome Free Academy was nail a rare perfect 10 in the uneven bars to go with a 9.45 on the vault and 9.3 on balance beam.

Here, as New Hartford beat J-D/F-M 138.95-129.80, Morgan Devine led the way for the hosts, scoring 9.0 on both the beam and uneven bars to add to an 8.0 on the vault.

Scranton didn’t get close to perfection but was still quite steady with 35.8 that included a 9.1 on beam, 9.0 on uneven bears, 8.9 on vault and 8.8 on floor. Her teammate, Grayson Gall, was sensational on uneven bars with a 9.6, also winning the floor (9.2) and vault (9.1) as Emma McDiarmid had a 9.1 to tie Scranton on the beam.

A day before J-D/F-M competed, East Syracuse Minoa/Liverpool began its season against Whitesboro, where it took a 134.65-113.45 defeat despite an individual title from Elise Mancini.

On the vault, Mancini scored 8.3, which tied her for first place with a trio of Whitesboro gymnasts – Arianna Kernan, Karley Hughes and Genevieve Michel.

It was Hughes ending up with all-around honors, scoring 34.4 including a 9.0 on floor exercise. Abigail Lipe stood out with a 9.5 beam routine to beat out Lily Wehrle’s 9.4, while Hughes and Michel got 8.2 on uneven bars.

Debuting on Friday night, Baldwinsville team squared off against Whitesboro and had many standout performances, even though the Bees took a 133.85-127.05 defeat.

This was particularly true on floor exercise, where Miley Basilio led the Bees by scoring 8.9 on her routine, but Cassie Fletcher and Ava Wazen were right behind her, each posting 8.7.

Though Basilio scored 8.8 on uneven bars, it was still good enough to win that apparatus since no Whitesboro gymnast could top Genevieve Michel’s 8.45. Elizabeth Peck got a 7.3 for B’ville ahead of Wazen’s 7.1 and Haylee Robinson’s 7.0.

Wazen’s 8.45 on the vault put her in second place, with Basilio third getting an 8.4. On balance Beam, Wazen again paced the Bees with an 8.0, while Basilio’s 6.9 edged Robinson’s 6.8 and Peck’s 6.7.

To lead Whitesboro, Karley Hughes was nearly perfect on the vault, scoring 9.7, while teammate Abigail Lipe went 9.3 on the beam and Michel 9.15 on the floor, Hughes scoring 8.9 in each of those events.