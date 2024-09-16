CENTRAL NEW YORK – Through a trio of victories to open the season, the West Genesee girls tennis team reestablished itself as a primary threat to long-time power Fayeteville-Manlius in the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division race.

But to really test that point ahead of Tuesday’s scheduled showdown with the Hornets, the Wildcats first had to beat a Baldwinsville side who had got close to beating F-M earlier that week in a 4-3 decision.

As it turned out, the Bees prevailed 6-1 over WG, with the lone point from the hosts coming when Sarah Domin, in third singles, beat Jasmine Rawda 7-5, 6-2. One doubles match went to three sets as Kailyn Drury and Evelina Mauro lost 7-6 (7-2), 4-6, 6-4 to Laine and Livia Zoanetti.

To start last week’s action, 2-0 WG met 2-0 Liverpool and shut out the Warriors 7-0, getting 6-0, 6-0 singles wins by Mauro and Domin over, respectively, Elliana Page and Vienna D’Amico.

Helena Allen, in first singles, beat Vivian D’Amico 6-2, 6-2, while in doubles the teams of Angelina Allen-Calina Olson, Drury-Ava Amodio, Keira Vrabel-Sophia Lawrence and Grace Yeager-Zaida Talev did not surrender more than three games in any single set they played.

Marcellus was 2-0 before running into Christian Brothers Academy last Tuesday afternoon and taking a 7-0 defeat to the Brothers.

Xian Angotti had the closest singles match, getting to a second-set tie-break but falling to Piper Powell 6-1, 7-6 as Shaelyn Kelly and Sofia Tufenkjian also lost in two sets. Katie Devereaux and Addie Kinsey did the best in double, still losing to Monica Fallon and Katrina Ricelli 6-4, 6-3.

Rebounding a day later, Marcellus blanked Cortland 7-0, with Angotti getting the closest singles match beating Alivia Reif 6-4, 6-1 as all the doubles matches were straight-set victories, too. Cailtyn Sammon and Molly Moses endured a tight first set but won 6-4, 6-1 over Emelia Johnson and Cassilyn Elliott.

Another shutout followed on Friday, Marcellus topping Chittenango 7-0. Angotti’s 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 come-from-behind win over Natalie Fox augmented singles wins by Kelly and Tufenkjian as all the doubles matches were also claimed in two sets.

Skaneateles roared past Cortland 7-0 a day before Skaneateles did so, with the singles trio of Eva DeJesus, Addison Shephard and Livia Lovenguth dropping just one game in six sets of singles play.

Rallying in doubles, Georgia Kriedler and Makayla Barron topped Caroline Phelan and Arya Patel 1-6, 6-1, 6-1, with Millie Wu and Lily Bennett getting through a long first-set tiebreak on the way to beating Emilia Johnson and Cassilyn Elliott 7-6 (9-7), 6-3.

A 6-1 win over Chittenango followed on Thursday, the Lakers sweeping the doubles keyed by DeJesus and Madelyn Vance rallying past Leah Ezzo and Molly Douglas 4-6, 6-2, 6-0. Katie Danforth and Addie Zieler added singles victories in two sets.

This was after a 7-0 shutout of Cortland where Kriedler and Barron needed a three-set comeback to prevail but DeJesus, Zieler and Lovenguth all won in singles without dropping a set.

Westhill returned to action last Wednesday and prevailed 7-0 over Phoenix, with the singles trio of Julia Flegel, Cadence Ramsing and Reilly Coleman all winning in two sets, Coleman pushed the most beating Claire Pritting 6-4, 6-2.

None of the Warriors’ four doubles teams – Emily Balduzzi-Samantha Burkett, Tatum Bagnell-Camryn Matthews, Reagan Rogers-Emily Taylor and Sike Ajagbe-Laura Stanton – lost more than three games in any of the eight sets they played.