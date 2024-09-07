CENTRAL NEW YORK – Though most area high school sports teams would wait until after Labor Day weekend to get underway, that wasn’t the case in boys golf, with strong local sides immediately going to the front of the standings.

Both of the Fayetteville-Manlius sides teed off on Aug. 29 and each earned victories, with F-M Green getting a high-quality win right off the top when it beat Cicero-North Syracuse Blue 196-201.

Over nine holes at Arrowhead Golf Corse, Henry Will shot 37, with Hugh Roddy’s 38 matching that of the Northstars’ Drew Kippen and Cooper Stimson. Duncan McDaniel put up a 39 to finish alone in fifth place as Tyler Burns and Dylan Friedman had matching 41s.

As for F-M White, it went to Greens at Beaumont and beat C-NS Green 211-231 with a deep, top-heavy lineup and plenty of scoring balance.

Cullen Vredenburgh and John Miller each shot 41, with Brian Tonkovich shooting 42. Jaiden Dardaris got a 43 as 44s from Grant Rhyde and Colin Gillespie completed a top-six sweep. Eric Kozlowski finished at 45.

Then both F-M teams won again on Aug. 30 against each of the Baldwinsville sides.

F-M Green beat B’ville Red 195-211 at Green Lakes, with Burns and Will both shooting 38 to match the Bees’ Brayden Sheridan as Roddy and Friedman tied for fourth with 39s and McDaniel closed it out with a 41.

Over at Woodcrest, F-M White won its home opener 203-223 over B’ville White. Vredenburgh, Gillespie and Jaiden Dardaris each finished with 40s and Tonkovich added a 41, with Rhyde shooting a 42.

Christian Brothers Academy, again favored among Onondaga High School League sides, began Aug. 29 by sweeping the top three individual spots in a 199-224 victory over Chittenango at Rogues Roost.

Zach Cooper matched par with a 36, while Luke Snyder had a 39 and Eric Lee shot 40. Emmet Kilmartin’s 41 equaled the Bears’ low round from Wyatt Perry as Dempsey Horan shot a 43 and Ryan Hayden posted a 46.

Then CBA handled Mexico 190-240 in last Tuesday’s match at Emerald Crest, with all five of its top players breaking 40.

Kilmartin zoomed to the top with a par-equaling 36, while Lee and Snyder both improved to 38. Tying for fourth, Hayden and Horan each had totals of 39 as the Tigers’ low round was a 45 from Evan Hansen.

Against Phoenix on Thursday, CBA moved to 3-0, topping the Firebirds 190-266 at Drumlins. Andrew Fox led this time, his 36 two clear of Kilmartin and Snyder, each posting 38, while Will Young earned a 39 and Michael Brown got a 41.

East Syracuse Minoa and Jamesville-DeWitt had their first joint SCAC Empire Division match at Greenview on Friday, where ESM Blue finished fourth with 232 and J-D sixth with 270, well back of Oswego’s winning 207.

Aaron Reynolds vied for individual honors to lead the Spartans, his 39 tied for second as the Buccaneers’ Kevin Waters led with 37. Tyler Schepp added a 44 and Lucas Adames a 45 for ESM Orange.