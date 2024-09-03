BALDWINSVILLE – Forty years in any single job is a reflection of that person’s passion and commitment to it – something Carl Sanfilippo has never lacked in his tenure as Baldwinsville football head coach.

Having spent more than half his life helping to write such a large part of the Bees’ football history, Sanfilippo will make a bit of his own when B’ville kicks off its 2024 season this Saturday night against Middletown at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium.

This 40th season for Sanfilippo includes the Bees’ latest attempt to climb back to the top of the area Class AA ranks, always a tall order even as Christian Brothers Academy replaces several key players from its 2023 state championship team and Cicero-North Syracuse, who won the previous five sectional titles, works in a new head coach in Jim Ryan.

What gives the Bees its greatest encouragement was the way it recovered from an 0-4 start last fall to win four out of five games before a sectional semifinal defeat to C-NS.

Despite the way it began, said Sanfilippo, “we knew we were a decent team” and the later results proved it. Staying at that level, or climbing higher, hinges on how 12 returning starters fare.

B’ville again could find itself relying on its ground attack, especially with experience at the running back spots thanks to the return of Brady Garcia and TeiShawn Wade at tailback and Dylan Garcia at fullback, plus further depth with Max Capers and Ty Hernandez.

In front of them, Mitch Burlingame returns at tight end, along with guard Joe Pasho (250 pounds) and tackle Kallen Kennedy (315 pounds), joined by Bryce Mutuhmbi (280 pounds) at center) and Carter Majchrzak (290 pounds at the other tackle spot.

Who starts under center might not be determined before the season is well underway. Senior Luke Primrose and junior Cameron Morreale are both likely to see action at quarterback for the Middletown opener as both vie to replace departed senior Greg Marinelli.

They are guided by a new offensive line coach who knows them well from the other sideline. John Giannuzzi moved over from C-NS, bringing winning experience partially gained, in recent years, at B’ville’s expense.

Sanfilippo said he’s likely to run a three-back offense, with Burlingame a feature in the passing attack and a group of receivers that includes Chris Zellar, Anthony Valentine and James Ryan.

On defense, coordinator Dennis Wellman returns six starters, including both of his cornerbacks, Wade and Brady Garcia, along with Burlingame and Ayo Olaysiade at the end spots, joined up front by Kennedy.

Dylan Garcia leads the linebackers, a group that includes Hernandez plus the likes of Joe Murabito, Ryan Heck and Cameron Davis, with Valentine and Gracon Rafkis lined up behind them at safety.

B’ville is also confident about its special teams, from a strong group of possible return threats to having senior John Widrick on hand to handle field goals, punts and kickoffs.

Set back by a tough early-season slate last fall, the Bees don’t get a break here, either. Middletown was the Section IX champions a season ago and Liverpool follows on Sept. 13, with West Genesee and Rome Free Academy rounding out the September slate.

Still, Sanfilippo said the key to 2024 was “winning the opener (against Middletown), because that sets the tone”, a mindset that hasn’t changed much over the course of four decades, much to the general delight of Bees fans.