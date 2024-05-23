ONONDAGA COUNTY – When area high school boys lacrosse teams gather for Saturday’s’ Section III semifinals, they do so in three separate venues, each of them out for glory.

For Jamesville-DeWitt, another sectional Class C title is expected, and the first step was taken Wednesday in a quarterfinal game where it crushed no. 8 seed Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 28-0.

Putting up one of the highest goal totals in program history, the Red Rams had nine unanswered goals in the first quarter and 13 more in the second period, allowing the entire roster to see action.

That included Jackson King, whose four goals set a career mark, and the likes of Sawyer McIntosh and Tate Mullin, who both scored twice to equal stalwarts Lucas Patchen, Alex Carolin and Ben Porter.

Braeden Baker dished out a season-best five assissts. Andrew Laubenstein converted three goals and Sam Brazell notched three assists to go with his pair of tallies. Brody Kesselring earned a goal and three assists.

The Class B sectional bracket had East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy aiming to reach the semifinals on consecutive nights- and doing so.

Going first at Spartan Stadium last Tuesday night,, ESM, the no. 3 seed, turned back no. 6 seed Fulton 16-7, breaking out in front early, but saving its best work for the second quarter.

A 4-1 lead grew much larger when ESM outscored the Red Dragons 7-1 in that second period, a surge from which Fulton could not recover as the Spartans’ top line all stood out.

Mike Santillo and Logan Welch each finished with five goals, Santillo adding an assist. Not far behind them, Gavin Rinaldi struck for four goals as Nick Courcy had one goal and one assist and Noah Taylor also found the net.

Then CBA, the no.4 seed, met no. 5 seed Auburn Wednesday night at Alibrandi Stadium, and with steady production the Brothers got away from the Maroons, prevailing by a score of 13-7.

Ben Anderson’s four goals and one assist led the way, with Vince Lazzaro earning four assists to go with his two goals. Will Cannizzo and Jack Wichmann also scored twice, while Jack Ludington and Jon Fallon each had one goal and one assist. Jack Vaughn added a goal and Rico Petrosillo stopped 12 of the 19 shots he faced in the net.

Meanwhile, Fayetteville-Manlius, holding the top seed in Class A, awaits its semifinal at West Genesee against two-time state champion Baldwinsville.