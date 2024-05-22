CENTRAL NEW YORK – On a Tuesday where four area high school baseball teams would advance in four separate Section III playoff brackets, it was what took place in Class B that proved the most surprising – by far.

Jordan-Elbridge, 4-12 in the regular season and the no. 16 seed in a 16-team Class B bracket, went on the road and, with great pitching from David Dominick and a couple of timely hits, shocked top seed Holland Patent 2-0.

Just a sophomore, Dominick induced plenty of weak contact from the Golden Knights’ lineup, only allowing one hit while walking three and recording four strikeouts.

All the help Dominick needed came in the first inning when J-E loaded the bases and Shannon Ahern patiently drew a walk that scored Nolan Brunelle. Then the Eagles doubled the margin in the fifth when Hunter LaBarge tagged a pitch over the fence for his first home run in a J-E uniform.

What happened elsewhere was far more expected, starting with West Genesee defending its top seed in Class AA and routing no. 8 seed Watertown 14-0 in the quarterfinal round in Camillus.

Things started to break open in the bottom of the third when the Wildcats, up 1-0, put up four runs, then followed it with five more runs in the next two innings and four runs in the sixth.

WG pounded out 19 hits, three each by Jacob Severson and Luis Garcia, who had a team-best three RBIs. Jason Clifton and Charlie Searle each drove in two runs as Colin Crinnin and Nick Meluni both scored twice. Talon Elkins allowed just two hits in five innings while striking out 10 before Ryan Tabaczyk worked the last two innings in relief.

Another top seed, Bishop Ludden, began its quest for the sectional Class C title by rolling past no. 17 seed Altmar-Parish-Williamstown in a 10-0 shutout.

It didn’t take long for the Gaelic Knights to jump on a Rebels side that had only played the day before (beating South Lewis 14-2), Ludden earning four runs in the bottom of the first and two more runs in the second.

A four-run fourth inning brought the margin to double digits as Joe Dunham had three of the Gaelic Knights’ 14 hits. Mike Masterpole’s pair of singles led to three RBIs as Jimmy Westers drove in two runs, with Andrew Pullano and Parker Pichoske scoring two runs apiece.

Taking the mound, Masterpole went six innings, limiting APW to three hits and recording 10 strikeouts before Nick Brady worked the final inning of relief.

Westhill made it through its opening-round game in Class A, the no. 4 seed Warriors counting on its vast playoff experience, plus strong pitching from Dom Zawadzki and Mike Madigan, to beat no. 13 seed Chittenango 7-0.

Five quick runs in the first two innings off Bears pitcher Kyle Peryer put Westhill in command as Madigan singled, doubled and drove in two runs, with Luke Pickett adding two hits and RBIs also going to Ryan Campbell, Trey Dillobaugh and Peter Stroman.

Zawadzki, who added an RBI of his own, allowed just two hits in four innings, but Madigan was even better, striking out eight of the nine batters he faced.

Meanwhile, Skaneateles and Solvay could not match J-E in pulling off first-round Class B victories on the road.

Skaneateles, the no. 13 seed, fell to no. 4 seed Cazenovia 9-2, this latest Laker duel a close one as the visitors, down 3-0, got to Cazenovia pitching ace Jack Donlin for two runs in the top of the fourth as Keelan Maren and Sean Olley both scored.

Answering quickly, the host Lakers scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the fifth, chasing starter Declan Pfau, who took the loss as Hugh Carroll worked in relief. Donlin finished with 13 strikeouts.

As for Solvay, the no. 14 seed, it was tough against no. 3 seed Lowville, but still took a 1-0 defeat as a second-inning run driven in by Aydin Waugh held up, Lowville pitcher Dominic Swiernik giving up just two hits and recording nine strikeouts. The Bearcats’ season finished at 5-13.