CENTRAL NEW YORK – A stretch of dry weather early last week meant that all of the area’s high school boys tennis teams would get a chance to compete, but it proved fleeting as the rain returned mid-week and caused a rash of postponement.

Skaneateles was in good form coming off a 5-0 shutout of rival Marcellus on April 12, the Lakers getting a singles sweep with the closest match in second singles, Peter Salzhauer beating Mike Devereaux 6-3, 6-3.

Both of the doubles matches went straight sets, too, James Lovier and Jake Salzhauer rolling past Liam Lundrigan and Will Louer 6-0, 6-1 as Lucas Woodcock and Case Pavlus got past Trace Roming and Jacob O’Donnell 6-2, 6-0.

Another local rival was beaten last Tuesday, Skaneateles stopping Westhill 4-1 with the only Warriors point coming when Shay Smyth, in first singles, outlasted Noah Soderberg 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.

Jake Salzhauer shut out Jackson Flegel 6-0, 6-0, with Peter Salzhauer outclassing Zane Eldred 6-0, 6-2. In doubles, Lovier and Kevin Torrisi paired up to beat Cameron Lopez and Andrew Sadowski 6-2, 6-0, with Woodcock and Pavlus handling Zero and Will Stiner 6-4, 6-1.

Marcellus got its first win of the season last Monday by blanking LaFayette 5-0, the highlight Owen Fontaine coming from behind in third singles to beat Hudson Borchert 2-6, 6-2, 10-6.

By contrast, Deveraux and Tucker Guerrina won in singles without dropping a game as the doubles teams of Lundrigan-0 Louer and Roming-O’Donnell each won in two sets.

Away from all this, West Genesee took a 7-0 defeat to Baldwinsville last Tuesday afternoon. Only Joe Paoli got games in singles, but still fell to Mason Doan 6-2, 6-0 as the Wildcats’ four doubles teams had just one game earned in eight total sets.