ONONDAGA COUNTY – Big tests await the Cicero-North Syracuse girls lacrosse team next week thanks to back-to-back games against South Jefferson and West Genesee, though both take place on the Bragman Stadium turf.

It marks the conclusion of five consecutive games to start the season for the Northstars, who began March 27 by beating Westhill and, at the outset of April, made it two in a row by defeating Section V’s Fairport 14-11.

A key to the win was the way the production was spread around, with Gabby Putman producing a team-best four goals as Liz Smith and Sophia Nesci each earned three goals and one assist.

Mackenzie Prentice scored twice, adding three assists, while Natalie Wilson had four assists and Brooke Molchanoff two assists to go with single tallies. Gabby Pauline also had an assist

On a chilly Friday night, C-NS hosted Section II’s Bethlehem and maintained its top form, pulling away from the Eagles and prevailing 14-6 to make it three wins in a row.

Prentice, with three goals and three assists, paced a well-balanced attack where Smith also scored three times. Putman, Nesci and Marissa Doty each gained two goals, with Molchanoff getting a goal and two assists. Natalie Wilson also converted, joining Kaelyn Reid and Miabella Gates with single assists.

Returning to action on Saturday afternoon, Liverpool faced Marcellus. A week removed from its season-opening defeat to Westhill, and leaning heavily on the multiple talents of Mia Berthoff, the Warriors got its first win of the season, topping the Mustangs 12-7.

In essence, the game was decided by halftime, Liverpool playing quite well on both ends of the field while accumulating an 8-3 advantage that it would hold the rest of the way.

Berthoff seemed to have a part in everything, from netting three goals to dishing out three assists to claiming nine draws in the center circle to picking up four ground balls and even causing three turnovers.

It wasn’t a one-player show, though. Gianna Carbone also netted a three-goal hat trick while contributing two assists as Lilia Hertweck and Maura Woods both scored twice. Caitlyn Guilfoil had a goal and assist, with Gianna Tantalo recording eight saves.

Liverpool waits another week before playing again next Saturday against General Brown. C-NS, meanwhile, lent its home field to Syracuse University Saturday for its game against Pittsburgh and the nationally-ranked Orange won 16-7 over the Panthers.