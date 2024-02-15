SYRACUSE – With a third consecutive Section III Class AA championship secured, the Baldwnsville boys indoor track and field team would have a large presence at Wednesday night’s Section III state qualfiying meet at SRC Arena.

And the Bees would prevail in the 4×800 relay, where the quartet of Noah Covert, Paul Clark, Zach Arria and Ryan Wilson finished in eight minutes, 13.96 seconds, easily clear of any challenger as South Lewis (8:30.47) was more than 16 seconds behind.

Covert nearly won the 1,000-meter run, his 2:37.73 just behind the 2:36.31 from West Genesee’s Michael Gomes. Adam Kozman also earned seventh place in the 3,200-meter run in 9:54.06 as.

In the 4×400, Nate Glidden, Cooper Christman and Wyatt Decker joined Arria to finish third in 3:36.37 behind Jamesville-DeWitt (3:30.90) and Auburn (3:33.34).

Logan Zapf, in the 55-meter hurdles, went 8.20 seconds, a season best, to reach the finals, where he improved to 8.17 for fifth place, while Jackson Creelman was 12th in 8.50. Anthony Noda got 16th place in the 55-meter dash in 6.90 before helping Adam Aviles, Chris Zellar and Mason Cavallaro take sixth in the 4×200 relay in 1:36.39.

Doug Clark was unable to clear 10 feet 6 inches in the pole vault, but Alix Aviles did top 5’10” in the high jump, earning seventh place as Christman was 10th (39’11 1/4”) and Decker 18th (38’10”) in the triple jump.

Gibson Boudov threw the shot put 42’6” for 13th place ahead of Dimitri Ioannidis and his 35’8 3/4”, whlie Cam Davis (44’10 1/4”) and Lucas Houghton (44’1”) were ahead of Ioannidis (40’11”) in the weight throw.

On the girls side for B’ville, Kelsey Dwyer had already surpassed the state qualifying standard of 10 feet, but matched it again here, best among large schools and second only to Cazenovia’s Susie Pittman and her school-record 10’6”.

The Bees’ quartet of Emerson Clavijo, Aaniya Johnson, Brianna Peters and Kelsey Dwyer rose to third place, its 1:49.14 behind state qualifiers C-NS (a sectional record 1:45.20) and Liverpool (1:46.48). In the 4×400, Brianna Grosso, Mariah LeGrow, Rachel Becker and Avamarie Davis made it to fourth place in 4:20.76.

Kamryn Barton, in the 600, went 1:41.42, third to C-NS’s Sophia Graham (1:39.25) and Oriskany’s Emma Szarek (1:40.46) before she finished fourth in the 300-meter dash in 43.12 seconds, just ahead of Peters (43.87) in sixth place.

Julianna Gingrich, in the shot put, threw it 34’6 1/2” to set a new personal mark and get to fourth place as Leah Bahamonde was ninth with 30’8”.

Ella DeFio got to seventh place in the 3,000-meter run in a personal-best 10:58.32, this before a 4×800 where Grosso, Sophia Cavalieri, Yolanda Wei and Isabella Arria finished fifth in 10:32.81.