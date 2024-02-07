SYRACUSE – Against its peers, the Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team turned out to have no one that was close to them in terms of depth, quality – or results.

The Lakers stormed to the Section III Class B-2 championship Wednesday night at SRC Arena, not letting up until it had scored 194 points to pull far away from Clinton, who was second with 71 points.

Cazenovia swept the relays, starting with a 4×400 where Jaden Kaplan, Tristan Field-Bradley, Eliot Comeau and Finn Worthington tore to a time of three minutes, 47.14 seconds, well clear of Solvay’s second-place 3:56.99.

Then, in the 4×800, Eddie Comeau, Ethan Camp, Jake Woolbert and Caleb Gilmore won it in 9:07.87, more than 20 seconds clear of the field, and to close the night in the 4×200 Worthington, Kaplan, Wyatt Scott and Braden Carnahan went 1:36.90 to beat Solvay’s 1:39.22.

There was a 1-2 finish in the 55-meter hurdles, Braden Carnahan winning it in 8.60 seconds to beat out Connor Frisbie’s 8.77, while in the high jump Eliot Comeau soared past 6 feet 1 inches, topping Frisbie’s second-place 5’10” as Judah Ossont was fourth with 5’6″.

Finally, Frisbie was able to win an event in the triple jump, his top leap of 44’2″ ahead of a chasing pack that included Ossont finishing fourth with 39’6″ and Scott fifth with 38’9″.

Kaplan won on his own, too, going 1:26.77 in the 600-meter run to edge Solvay’s Ole Matyiuk (1:26.79) by two-hundredths of a second as Field-Bradley finished fourth in 1:31.21. Comeau stepped up and, in the 300-meter dash, beat out Worthington, 38.21 seconds to 38.59, just ahead of Field-Bradley (39.51) in fifth place.

Woolbert landed in second place in the 3,200-meter run in a season-best 10:08.82, with Will Galton sixth (11:12.20) and Evan Molloy eighth (11:34.89). In the 1,600, Woolbert’s 4:48.92 was just behind Clinton’s John Musante (4:46.55) backed by Alex Neis (5:19.81) in fifth place.

Killian Blouin, in the pole vault, cleared 11 feet, the same as Clinton’s Rowan Dawes, but settled for second place as Gilmore topped 10 feet for fourth place. Scott’s long jump of 20’9″ was a close second to Canastota’s Kole Otts (21’2 1/4″) as Carnahan was third with 20’5″.

Back on the oval, Gilmore went 2:49.60 in the 1,000-meter run, a close second to Skaneateles’ Tritan Boucher (2:48.93), with Eddie Comeau third in 2:51.27 and Camp (2:55.47) in fifth place.

Jonathan Sweet had a third-place weight throw of 48’5″, while Ethan Burry was sixth with 40’11” ahead of David Tugaw in eighth (33’11”) and Finnegan Gleeson in ninth (31’6″).

Also, Burry was fourth in the shot put, heaving it 37’7″, with Sweet (36′ 1/2″) in sixth place. Charlie Compeau earned points in the 55-meter dash, finishing sixth in 7.25 seconds as Aidan Jurgens was ninth (7.30) and Matt Tugaw 10th (7.34).

Up in the sectional Class B-1 meet, Chittenango finished sixth among girls teams with 33 points, the Bears also getting 12 points on the boys side.

Sophia DiGennaro went 3:16.65 for second place in the 1,000 and Hannah Wagner was second in the 55 sprint in 7.61 seconds, with Laura Powers third in the 1,500 in 5:24.81 and Wagner fourth in the long jump with 15’7″.

Ava McLean was fifth and Emily Judd sixth in the 3,000-meter run, with Allie Bartoszek seventh in the 55 hurdles and the Bears fourth in the 4×800 for its best relay finish.

The boys Bears had Sean Eiffe finish second in the shot put, his toss of 44’7″ only trailing the 47’4 1/4″ from Central Valley Academy’s Logan Hewitt. Robert Pierce sixth in the 300 in 40.63 seconds, with Chittenango fifth in the 4×800.