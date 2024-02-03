DEWITT – Again proving itself to be the top program among the largest schools in the area, the Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling team brought home the banner from Saturday’s Section III Class AA championships at Jamesville-DeWitt.

All told, the Northstars earned 200.5 points, just enough to fend off the challenge of host J-D/CBA, who was second with 179.5 points. Liverpool, with 109 points, was seventh in the nine-team field.

Four different C-NS wrestlers earned titles, starting at 116 pounds, where Anthony Ciciarelli, in his title bout against New Hartford’s Caden Beecher, kept Beecher from getting a point in six minutes on the mat, finishing with a 6-0 decision.

Sean Aldrich did not go the full distance in his 138-pound final as, facing Liverpool’s Samir Almiri, he got a pin of Almiri late in the second period.

It was even more lopsided for Kennedy Thomas at 145 pounds, for in his title bout Thomas only needed 67 seconds to finish off J-D/CBA’s Mason Porter.

Finally, there was Kamdin Bembry, who worked his way to victory at 215 pounds with an impressive championship-round effort against J-D/CBA’s Bryce Dadey, winning it by a 12-5 margin.

Two other Northstars nearly went to the top. At 101 pounds, Kasey Kalfass got to the final, only to face Baldwinsville’s Brennan Kline and, in a tense battle to the final seconds, drop a 7-6 decision.

It was identical at 124 pounds, where Javone Dawkins made his way to the finals and lost by a single point, in this case managing a single escape against West Genesee’s Austin Fesinger and nothing more in a 2-1 defeat.

Liverpool had one other finalist besides Almiri – Dante Mallozzi, who got to the title bout at 170 pounds, only to run into New Hartford’s Patrick Barres, who won with a third-period fall.

Top finishers here all could meet each other again this Saturday at SRC Arena during the sectional Division I championships that determine the automatic berths for the Feb. 23-24 state championships in Albany.