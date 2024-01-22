CENTRAL NEW YORK – Though there was plenty of action in area high school boys basketball, there was just one “Holy War” where Christian Brothers Academy sought to maintain its recent domination of Bishop Ludden.

Those two were together again last Friday night, and the tide of the rivalry shifted toward the Gaelic Knights, who delighted its home fans by defeating the Brothers 68-55.

Throughout the 60-year history of the rivalry, long streaks by one team or the other have marked it, and CBA had the most recent one, but it was Ludden getting out in front early here and ultimately taking a 28-21 lead to halftime.

Every attempt by the Brothers to catch up was thwarted, with Jahzar Greene leading the Gaelic Knights as he poured in 19 points, dished out seven assists and added four steals.

Inside, Liam Sheard had a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds, with Tim Dunham getting 15 points. CBA got a game-high 22 points from Tavin Penix, with Sam Fairbanks adding 11 points and Ethan Harris earning 10 points.

CBA was hoping for a better result after falling 55-39 to Syracuse Academy of Science last Wednesday night, a game where it was held under 10 points in each of the first three quarters and was unable to recover.

Penix did have 14 points, but he was only CBA player in double figures. Andre Pasha gathered up 17 points and 21 rebounds for the Atoms as Thon Chol (14 poins) and Darion Clarke (10 points) helped out.

Having climbed to no. 14 in the state Class A rankings, Jamesville-DeWitt earned a chance to stay there after it rallied last Tuesday at Baldwinsville and defeated the Bees 46-44.

B’ville bolted in front 19-7 lead as all of its shots seemed to fall, especially those of Tyler Nilsen, who would finish the night with a game-high 21 points.

From there, though, J-D chipped away, taking advantage of a Bees second-quarter slump and then answering even when the hosts pulled out of it.

The Bees took a 40-35 lead to the fourth quarter but only managed four points the rest of the way, allowing the Rams to inch out in front. J-D’s Terrell Willis had 14 points, with Jackson Saroney adding 12 points and Alan Zanders earning 10 points.

Back home Friday to face Auburn, J-D eased past the Maroons 64-49, overcomng a slow start by going on a 20-6 run to close the first half and seize the lead for good.

Zanders worked his way to 18 points, matching Auburn’s Jack Tumber for individual honors and helped by Jack Hazelton’s trio of 3-pointers that led to 13 points. Willis gained 10 points and Trent Hughes nine points.

East Syracuse Minoa was impressive last Wednesday against visiting Oswego, bashing the Buccaneers 75-51 as it took charge with a 25-9 surge through the second quarter and never got caught.

Earning 15 points, Anthony Bryant led a well-balanced attack where Austin Betts had 13 points, with Tyler Quarry and A.J. Graham each earning 12 points. Robbie Clifford (seven points) and Trey Bova (six points) contributed, too.

Fayetteville-Manlius took a 60-45 loss to West Genesee last Tuesday in Camillus, the Hornets never able to score more than 13 points in any single quarter.

Gradually, the Wildcats built its edge with strong defense and two fine scoring efforts from Jordan Cain (17 points) and Gary McLane (13 points). The Hornets’ Chris Cleary also had 17 points, but none of his teammates reached double figures, the closest of them Ryder Burns witn his eight points.

The Hornets were able to break its three-game skid on Friday against PSLA-Fowler, prevailing 65-55 as it surrendered an early lead but turned it around with its defense, outscoring the Falcons 29-18 in the second half.

Cleary had a lot to do with it, setting a season mark with 28 points and helped by Chris Shanghuyia, who got 18 points. Reilly Anderson finished with seven points.