CENTRAL NEW YORK – Having gone head-to-head twice, the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool bowling teams would now compete in separate lanes for a few weeks before reuniting in time for the Section III championships in February.

In the boys Northstars’ case, it meant lighting it up with a string of big scores, especially from Jacob Calabria and Nehemiah Bachmann, on the way to beating West Genesee 7-0 last Wednesday afternoon at Strike-N-Spare Lanes.

Opening with a 269, Calabria followed up with 224 and 216 on his way to a 709 series, followed closely by Nehemiah Bachmann and his 698 series which started with a 259 and continued with 234 and 205.

Sam Hoffman had 10 strikes in a second-game 279 that led to a 676 series, while Jason Krausnick’s 606 series had games of 202 and 219 and Tom O’Connell closed with a 231 in his 558 series.

All of that helped to overcome the Wildcats getting a 258 opening game and season-best 697 series from Lorelai Leskoske, plus a 643 series from Jason Clifton (all with games of 206 or better) and 563 series from Alex Bigelow.

Then, in Friday’s match against Fulton at Lakeview Lanes, six different boys Northstars broke the 600 mark to beat the Red Dragons 7-0.

Bachmann led the way, getting 10 strikes in his final game of 278 to close with a 676 series. O’Connell was more consistent, going from 194 to 223 and 226 in his 643 set.

Krausnick opened with a 243 on his way to a 639 series, with Calabria starting with 227, concluding with 216 and having a three-game total of 635. Garrett Arnold’s 212, 205 and 216 produced a 633 series and Hoffman’s second-game 240 keyed a 608 set.

As this went on, the girls Northstars lost 7-0 to Fulton, who was led by Addison Nichols shooting 258 and 257 games in her 703 series. Far back of this, Melody Schwartz still had 197 and 187 during her 516 series as Jennifer Draper’s second game of 209 highlighted her 503 series.

Liverpool’s boys team put away Oswego 7-0 last Tuesday afternoon led by Grady Foster, who shot games of 236 and 230 at Lighthouse Lanes before closing with a 174 in his 640 series.

No other Warriors bowler went all three games, though Ray Rucker had a 200 and 190 when he competed. Chris Harding netted a 201 in his lone game as Travis Luteran shot a 185 and Mykey Hathrell contributed a 181.

A 7-0 win over Syracuse City followed a day later, the Warriors getting got a 578 series from Kyle Lake that opened with a 214. Xavier Theetge shot a 234 and Tanner Gist added a 224 game. Kip Korba’s 688 series paced Syracuse.

The Liverpool girls bowlers beat Syracuse 5-2 led by Sara Conover, who had games of 182 and 173 on her way to a 522 series as Alainna Deyneka added a 419 series.