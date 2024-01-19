SYRACUSE – Having already proved plenty during the regular season, the Liverpool girls indoor track and field team closed it with a long-awaited first-place finish.

Earning 93 points in Friday night’s second session of the Bob Grieve Memorial at SRC Arena, the Warriors were comfortably ahead of the 68 points from runner-up Fayetteville-Manlius as East Syracuse Minoa (63) was third.

Right from the first race, the 3,000-meter run, Liverpool made a winning statement. Taylor Page went 10 minutes, 53.69 seconds, the only time under 11 minutes, as Katie Martin was sixth (11:49.52) and Kailyn Barth seventh (11:53.50).

And it closed the night with another win in the 4×200 relay, the quartet of Mia Wright, Mikayla Greene, Caitlyn Guilfoil and Maddie Devendorf posting 1:50.48 to pull away from West Genesee’s 1:52.24.

Kaitlyn Hotaling set a new season mark with 4:57.98 in the 1,500-meter run, second to F-M’s Izzie Sullivan (4:42.46), while Mikayla Greene’s 300-meter dash of 42.77 seconds put her second, edged out by South Jefferson’s Kennady Billman in 42.73.

In the pole vault, Layla Pearl Collins cleared 8 feet 6 inches, second to the 9’3″ from Central Square’s Casandra Koegel. Addison Ziegler ran to third place at 1,000 meters in 3:14.70, just ahead of Charlotte Warner (3:17.22) in fifth place.

Audrey Jenkins rose to third place in the high jump by clearing 4’8″, while Taima Tearney unleashed a fourth-place triple jump of 32’8 1/2″ and added a sixth in the long jump by going 14’6 1/2″. Chloe Ryan earned fourth in the 600-meter run in in 1:49.76 as Allanah Edwards was ninth.

Greene got sixth in the 55-meter dash in a season-best 7.59 seconds, with Wright ninth in 7.68. Collins added a ninth in the 55 hurdles in 10.10 and Ariyah Racciatti had a seventh-place weight throw of 31’1 1/2″. Wright, Jahnaysia Jordan, Ruby Brown and Emilie Masterson were third in the 4×400 relay in 4:23.79, with the Warriors fifth in the 4×800 in 11:19.97

Meanwhile, in the boys edition of the Bob Grieve meet Liverpool, led again by Ny’Quez Madison, earned 75 points, beating everyone in the 21-team field except F-M, who prevailed with 83.5 points.

In the long jump, Madison’s top attempt of 21’11 1/2″ was well clear of the 20’3″ from ESM’s Jay-Neil McDuffie, while in the triple jump Madison’s 41’11” beat out the 41’1 1/2″ from Institute of Technology Central’s Troy Greene.

Madison also was seventh in the 55 sprint in 6.84 seconds, a season best, while Liverpool’s 4×800 relay quartet of Trenton Gallup, Joshua Vang, Brady Ruediger and Roman Murray claimed a dramatic victory in 8:49.04, just ahead of F-M”s 8:49.28.

Nate Aurello impressed in the 1,600-meter run, his 4:47.12 a close second to the 4:46.69 from Central Square’s Charles Raymond as Mason Dineen was seventh in 5:00.96.

Davis Farrell took fourth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:37.34 as Michael Hoey (11:17.15) got eighth place. Roman Murray ran the 600 in 1:28.90 for fourth place, with Ian Sherlock sixth in 1:29.98. The Warriors were seventh in the 4×400 in 4:04.61 and eighth in the 4×200. Adetomiwa Adefashola cleared 5’2″ in the high jump for ninth place.