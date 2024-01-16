One of the neater events of the indoor track and field season in Upstate New York is the annual Jack Reed High School Showcase, whose 2024 edition took place last Saturday at Nazareth College near Rochester.

Named in honor of the long-time Skaneateles coaching legend, the invitational featured many Section III teams, including West Genesee, Solvay and Westhill.

WG’s boys saw Michael Gomes win the 1,000-meter run, his time of two minutes, 34.80 seconds beating out the 2:35.29 from Pittsford Mendon’s Ethan Shea.

The Wildcats were victorious in the 4×400 relay, tearing to a time of 3:30.63 as Auburn was second in 3:32.42. The Wildcats were also third in the 4×200 in 1:32.57, not far from Horseheads’ winning 1:32.30.

James Mungro cleared 5 feet 8 inches for fourth place in the high jump as Hayden Rothenburg went 40’3 ¾” in the triple jump for sixth place. Dylan Frost added a seventh in the 55-meter dash in 6.69 seconds, with Anthony Edgar seventh in the 55 hurdles in 8.73 seconds.

Westhill had Owen Mulholland fourth in the 600-meter run in 1:24.78 as Solvay’s Ole Matyiuk was fifth in 1:27.36.

In the girls Reed Showcase, Westhill’s Derricka Trotman won the high jump, clearing 5 feet with fewer misses than Attica’s Elizabeth Gouinlock as Isabel Leonardo beat the field in the triple jump, going 36’5”. Mallie Alt tied for sixth in the pole vault, with Emma Murphy eighth, both clearing 8’6”.

WG’s Claire Griffin gained third place in the 600 in 3:06.51, with teammate Andrea Conklin eighth as Chloe Fietze ran 1,500 meters in a quick 4:50.85 for her own third-place finish.

The Wildcats also had Jessica Marshfield take third in the open 55 sprint in 7.87 seconds, with Solvay’s Kyria Davis (7.93) sixth. Molly Doran ran to seventh in the 300 in 45.12, with Rebecca Dickey 10th in the 3,000. WG ran to sixth in the 4×200 in 1:51.42 and sixth in the 4×400 in 4:27.05.

Solvay’s Rachel Willsey made the finals of the 55 hurdles, where she was seventh in 9.65 seconds. The Bearcats were also ninth in the 4×200 in 1:54.85.

Meanwhile, other indoor sides, including Skaneateles, Marcellus and Jordan-Elbridge, were back at SRC Arena for the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial, where in the afternoon session the boys Mustangs earned a third-place finish.

Liam Eldridge, Robbie Hakes, Jamison Palen and Colden Kwasinowski gave Marcellus a win in the boys 4×800 in 9:09.06 as Owen Alexander was second in the 55 hurdles in 8.46 seconds.

Cameron Sadler beat the field in the weight throw, heaving it 46’7 ¼” and beating out Cicero-North Syracuse’s Joe Main (45’1 ½”) to go with a third (40’5 ¾”) in the shot put. Ethan Dilmore got fifth in the weight throw with 43’7 ½”.

Returning in the 600, Eldridge gained second place in 2:45 flat to Nottingham’s Henry Zhe-Heimerman (2:44.48) as J-E’s Alex Kunz got third place in 2:51.11 and WG had Mason Doran (2:51.93) in fifth.

Xander Szalach was fourth in the 300 in 38.62 seconds and fourth in the triple jump with 38’7”, while Aaron Weber took sixth place in the 600. Peyton Bates gave J-E a fourth-place time of 11:01.12 in the 3,200, with Marcellus fifth in the 4×400 in 3:59.81.

WG’s girls were third in the 4×800 with Bishop Ludden in fifth place. The Wildcats’ Lily Pellegrino gained fourth place in the 1,500 and Mikenna Komuda finished fifth in the pole vault.

Meanwhile, Marcellus took fifth in the 4×200 in 1:59.54 as the Mustangs’ Corinne Aldrich got third place in the 300 sprint in 45.24 seconds, Lorelei Reffler taking sixth in the high jump clearing 4’8”.