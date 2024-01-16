CENTRAL NEW YORK – Still perched atop the state Class B rankings, the Marcellus boys basketball team understood that it was going to receive every single opponent’s best effort.

Syracuse Academy of Science, one of the top contenders in the Class AA ranks, fit this category, testing the Mustangs all the way to the final seconds before Marcellus was able to pull out a 54-48 victory.

Still without Will Kershaw in the lineup, the Mustangs started strong, leading 18-12 after one period, only to go cold in the next two quarters, giving the Atoms plenty of opportunity to catch up.

SAS almost did, and the game was in doubt until Codey Kociela, with his team clinging to a two-point edge, drained a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left, all but sealing the victory.

Prior to that, Will Burnett, with 16 points and eight rebounds, and Tucker Burnett, with 14 points and seven rebounds, carried the Marcellus attack. Kociela finished with eight points as Jacob Meyer got six points.

Two other local sides met on Friday and it was Skaneateles emerging on top against Solvay, improving to 7-3 overall with a 74-56 win over the Lakers.

It was the Bearcats going in front with hot early shooting, but its 20-16 lead vanished by halftime, and the Lakers, once in front, stayed there, outscoring Solvay 16-8 in the fourth quarter.

Reid Danforth had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Finlay Coyne (13 points), Carter Loi (12 points) and Charlie Girzadas (10 points, seven rebounds) also hit double figures as Jack Peenstra got nine points, seven rebounds and six assists. A.J. Trendell led Solvay with 17 points as Luis Mojica earned 10 points.

Jordan-Elbridge won its only game last week, the Eagles defeating Pulaski 56-46 to improve to 6-4. Despite solid defense all night, the Eagles could not pull away until the closing minutes.

Still, there was more scoring balance than in games past, Preston Murray (14 points) and Nolan Brunelle (13 points) ahead of Wyatt Werth, Chase Brunelle (nine points each) and Matt Kline, who got eight points.

Solvay began the week 2-7 and, in last Monday’s game against 8-1 Class D contender Faith Heritage, held up well, yet still lost 65-56 to the Saints.

The Bearcats led for most of the first half, but that 30-27 margin disappeared when Faith Heritage outscored them 20-15 in the third quarter and then pulled clear late.

Trendell led Solvay with 15 points, with Jairo DeJesus adding 14 points. Mojica got nine points and Landon Raymond eight points as Landon Bregou (20 points), Westin Retzos (18 points) and Jack Marziale (16 points) all produced for the Saints.

This frustration continued on Wednesday night against 7-3 Institute of Technology Central. Again, Solvay played well and, again, did not have a victory as the Eagles rallied to prevail 61-59.

After a close-fought first half, the Bearcats appeared to gain control when it outscored ITC 23-15 in the third quarter to gain a 47-41 lead. But the Eagles picked up pressure and steadily erased that margin in the closing minutes.

Thus, despite 19 points from Trendell, Solvay lost. DeJesus got 11 points, with Raymond adding nine points and Aiyden Geigel eight points as, for ITC, Nyquan Gilbert led with 23 points, helped by Tyquanne Harris (15 points) and Antwan Aiken (13 points).