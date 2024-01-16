CENTRAL NEW YORK – Even as it piled up its usual amount of victories early this season, the Chittenango girls volleyball team lacked a signature performance on which it could build.

It arrived last Wednesday night, at the outset of a stretch of four road matches in as many days, where the Bears rallied and knocked off traditional power Tully in four sets.

The Black Knights were 10-1 going into the match, and appeared ready to get the best of Chittenango, comfortably winning the opening set by a score of 25-18.

Yet once the Bears started to flow in the second set, it got lopsided. A 25-17 win evened the match, followed by a third set that ended quickly, 25-9 in Chittenango’s favor.

Not letting up, the Bears closed out the match 25-17 in the fourth as Julia Spencer earned 12 kills and 10 digs, while Stephanie Huckabee managed 10 kills and 15 digs.

Sydney Martin, with 12 assists, and Alex Sylstra, with nine assists, set up those points and combined for 13 digs. Even more defense came from Jadyn Seguin, who had 16 digs, and Ally Smith, who had 15 digs.

Much more followed, including another big match Friday against Christian Brothers Academy where, unlike with Tully, the Bears could not quite find its top form in a four-set defeat.

Controlling matters from the outset, the Brothers won the opening set 25-19 and the second set 25-15. Though Chittenango won the third 25-19 to keep the match going, by that same margin CBA prevailed in the fourth.

Sylstra had seven assists and eight digs, while Spencer got five kills and Huckabee four kills. On CBA’s side, Josie Lachut, with 30 assists, often passed it to Carleah Morgia (15 kills) and Neveah Bacheyie (10 kills).

In between those matches, the Bears handled Pulaski 25-9, 25-22, 25-19 on Thursday night, Sylstra earning eight assists and Martin six assists to go with four aces. Huckabee and Spencer matched each other with seven kills and three aces as Julia Wicks earned four kills and three assists.

Then, against Fabius-Pompey on Saturday afternoon, Chittenango was pushed to five sets, but edged the Falcons.

Having lost the opening set 25-18, the Bears were in trouble in the second, but after several set points pulled it out 28-26 and then won the third 25-17. F-P rallied for a 25-17 win in the fourth set.

In the final-set race to 15, Chittenango got it 15-11, having seen Spencer earn 15 kills and Huckabee add 12 kills as Caroilne Porter managed four blocks. Sylstra (10 assists), Martin (seven assists) and Cate McGork (nine assists) all worked on the back line, with Smith and Sylstra each getting 26 digs and Seguin adding 22 digs. Spencer and Caroline Litman had 13 digs apiece.

Back in action last Thursday night, Chittenango’s boys volleyball team handled Canastota, the Bears getting a 25-18, 25-8, 25-19 sweep again led by the efforts of Cole Thomas.

Earning 27 assists, Thomas also had five aces, with his passes going to a variety of players. Kai Streeter led with seven kills as Kyle Peryer, Rodger Mulholland and Jackson Blaszkow had five kills apiece. Quinton Hilliker earned four blocks.