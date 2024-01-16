Top members of Baldwinsville’s indoor track and field team made their way to Nazareth College, near Rochester, for last Saturday’s Jack Reed High School Showcase.

On the boys side, Noah Covert helped the Bees win the 4×800 relay in eight minutes, 16.35 seconds, also running 1,600 meters in 4:28.40 to get third place, with Ryan Wilson eighth. Adam Kozman got sixth in the 3,200-meter run, posting 9:40.17.

Getting to the finals in the 55-meter hurdles, Logan Zapf (8.22 seconds) beat out Jackson Creelman (8.28) for fourth place, Zapf adding a ninth in the long jump going 20 feet 1 inch. Wyatt Decker had a fifth-place triple jump of 40’4 ¾” as Zapf (40 feet) grabbed seventh place.

Mason Cavallaro went to the top in the open boys 55-meter dash in 6.86 seconds ahead of Adam Aviles’ 6.93. Zach Arria was seventh in the 600-meter run in 1:28.52.

The Bees were sixth in the 4×400 and 10th in the 4×200 as Gibson Boudov (41’4 3/4”) edged Dimitri Ioannidis (41’3 ½” for seventh place in the shot put. Ioannids got eighth in the weight throw with 46’8 ¼” as Owen Johnson topped 10 feet in the pole vault for ninth place.

Moving to the girls portion of the Reed meet, Kamryn Barton nearly won the 600, her 1:39.11 second only to the 1:36.18 from Guilderland’s Addison Vellekoop, while Kelsey Dwyer cleared 9’6” for second place in the pole vault and Julianna Gingrich had a third-place shot put toss of 33’1 ¾”.

Brianna Peters contended in the 300-meter dash, finishing third in 43.67 seconds as Amarie Williams was ninth. Peters also took second in the open 55 sprint in 7.87. B’ville also was third in the 4×200 in 1:47.92 to go with a fifth (4:23.64) in the 4×400. Natalie Bartkowiak finished 11th in the triple jump.

Some other B’ville athletes stayed close to home for Saturday’s morning session of the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial at SRC Arena, where Doug Clark won the boys pole vault, clearing 9’9”. Logan Bolton took third in the boys 3,200 in 11:12.88 as Alex Aviles was fourth in the high jump, clearing 5’4”.

On the girls side, Jacquelyn Gangemi was sixth in the girls 1,500, Sophia Cavalieri sixth in the 1,000 and Rachel Becker seventh in the 55 hurdles. Leah Bahamonde took seventh in the shot put.