SYRACUSE – All of the area’s indoor track and field teams spent the first Saturday of 2024 inside SRC Arena, taking part in two different sessions of the John Arcaro Memorial meet.

During the morning session, West Genesee finished fourth in both the boys and girls divisions, with Marcellus, Jordan-Elbridge and Solvay also earning points.

Again prevailing in the boys 4×200 relay, WG’s boys had Dylan Frost, Anthony Edgar, Will Fettig and Rhison Williams going one minute, 33.42 seconds to finish more than five seconds ahead of Cicero-North Syracuse’s 1:38.49.

This followed a 600-meter run where Michael Gomes prevailed in 1:26.01, nearly two full seconds ahead of the field as Solvay’s Ole Matyiuk finished third in 1:28.87 and WG’s Dillon Holzwarth (1:30.41) was fifth.

Frost got third place in the 55-meter dash in 6.71 seconds, just behind the winning 6.70 by Corcoran’s Abdi Adan, with Logan Scott third in the 300-meter dash in 37.30 as Williams (37.59) was fifth. The Wildcats were second (3:48.93) to Cazenovia (3:44.91) in the 4×400 relay.

Landon Derbyshire had a fourth-place shot put of 38 feet 11 ¾ inches as Solvay’s Dylan Mumford (38’ ¼”) was fifth, but improved to third in the weight throw with a season-best 47’ ½”.

Many of WG’s points on the girls side were earned in the 600 as Claire Griffin, in 1:43.85, beat out a pack that included Andrea Conklin finishing third in 1:45.11.

Peyton Long got second place in the 1,000-meter run in 3:06.32 as Zoe Maupin ran 1,500 meters in 5:10.79 for third place and Rebecca Dickey (5:18.12) was fourth.

Molly Doran was fourth (44.44 seconds) in the 300 as the Wildcats also finished third in the 4×400 relay in 4:30.87 and fifth in the 4×200. Eliana Freeman finished fourth in the shot put, while Lily Pellegrino finished fifth and Karolina Lata sixth in the 3,000-meter run.

Marcellus had Andrew McCaffrey clear 11’6” in the pole vault, second only to the 13 feet from Altmar-Parish-Williamstown’s Ben VanVraken. Joe Striffler had a fourth-place triple jump of 39’10”.

Owen Alexander finished third in the boys 55-meter hurdles in 8.45 seconds and Madison Foy took fourth in the girls 55 hurdles. Tessy Huntley got fourth in the girls weight throw with as Lorelei Reffler was fifth in the high jump.

J-E’s best finish came from Alex Kunz, who was third in the boys 600 in 2:45.84 ahead of Marcellus’ Liam Eldridge (2:46.01) in fifth. Solvay was fifth in girls and boys 4×800 relay, with J-E fourth in the boys 4×800 in 9:26.80.

Moving to the afternoon session, Skaneateles standout Will Feeney continued to dominate the boys throwing events, going 58’6” in the weight throw and also taking the shot put with a heave of 47’2″. The Lakers were fifth in the 4×400 in 3:50.72 as Tritan Boucher got fifth place in the 600 in 1:30.10.

Mara Stanton was victorious in the girls weight throw, his best attempt of 39’10” nearly a foot ahead of the field as Lucy Fleckenstein took fourth in the girls 1,000 in 3:16.13 and Gianna Caraccio was fifth in the long jump.

Westhill made its way to third place in the girls afternoon session behind Baldwinsville and Jamesville-DeWitt.

The Warriors had Isabel Leonardo win the triple jump, going 34’11 ¼”, with Emma Murphy fourth as she also got third (9.24 seconds) and Ava Baty fourth (9.34) in the 55 hurdles before Westhill was second (4:27.08) to Jamesville-DeWitt (4:24.92) in the 4×400, to go with a fourth in the 4×200.

In the pole vault, Mallie Alt cleared 8’6” for second place and Mary Kate Rewakowski was fourth with 7’6”. Jael Hill took fifth in the shot put and Dericka Trotman fourth in the high jump, topping 4’8”. On the boys side, Westhill was fourth in the 4×800 before Drew O’Reilly got third in the 1,600 in 4:37.88.