CAZENOVIA — The Annual Chilly Chili 5K Walk/Run and Chili Cook-Off, one of Cazenovia’s most beloved winter events, will return on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Now in its 20th year, the event is organized to benefit Cazenovia Children’s House (CCH), an early learning and childcare center at 2757 US-20, Cazenovia.

“Whether you’re a seasoned runner, a chili enthusiast, or just looking for a great way to support your community, this event has something for everyone,” the organizers said in a press release. “[This] milestone year promises to be bigger and better than ever.”

The day will begin with a free half-mile Children’s Snowflake Sprint at 12:30 p.m.

Walkers and runners of all levels can then lace up their shoes for the main event, the 5K Walk/Run, at 1 p.m.

After crossing the finish line, participants are invited to the Cazenovia Middle School Gym at 31 Emory Ave. to sample chili from at least six local restaurants and enjoy live music by Flamingo Hotel. The chili chefs will compete for the Judge’s Award and the People’s Choice Award.

Race participants will each receive a beanie and free entry into the post-race party. Admission is $5 for non-racers.

Shirts and hoodies will be sold on race day from registration time through the after-party. The event will also feature raffle baskets and a silent auction featuring Yeti coolers, gift cards, and an adult tricycle bike with a basket.

Visit runsignup.com to register and learn more about the 5K, Children’s Snowflake Sprint, and a virtual 5K option.

“Last year we had 398 sign-ups, [including] the in-person 5K, virtual 5K, and free children’s snowflake sprint,” said CCH Board President Lisa Cole Burnett. “We are really hoping we can get over the 400 mark this year.”

Founded in 1970, CCH serves families with children six weeks old through 5th grade. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, the organization strives to do so at affordable rates.

According to the Chilly Chili press release, CCH is powered by a team of dedicated teachers and staff who work to provide nurturing, enriching environments where children can thrive. A volunteer board of directors guides the organization to ensure the center’s mission, vision, and values are upheld.

“Families in Cazenovia rave about the care, creativity, and commitment of CCH’s team,” the press release states. “From early learning programs to after-school activities, CCH is more than a childcare center — it’s a trusted partner in raising the next generation.”

The annual Chilly Chili race is CCH’s largest fundraising event.

According to Burnett, this year’s event will support CCH’s general operating budget, including its tuition assistance programs for families in need. The organization also plans to put the proceeds toward a large renovation project at the CCH facility in mid-2025.

“As a working mom of two young children, I am eternally grateful to the excellent teachers and staff at CCH for the unparalleled care and education that they provide not only to my own kids but to all the students at CCH,” said Burnett.

The 2025 Chilly Chili presenting sponsors are Hacket Cyber, Riedl Construction, and Space Architectural Studio.

“This event is a true reflection of what makes Cazenovia special — our strong sense of community and commitment to supporting one another,” CCH Executive Director Sierra Neil said in the press release.

To learn more about CCH, visit cazkids.org.