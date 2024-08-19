County Executive McMahon recently announced the Onondaga County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Youth Bureau Division was awarded funds from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) for Youth Summer Team Sports Programs.

Onondaga County’s Youth Bureau Division received over $200,000 through the Teams Sports Fund to enhance youth sports for children and youth ages 6 to 17 years old in under-resourced communities.

Youth participation in team sports improve problem-solving, teamwork and dispute resolution skills as well as has a positive impact on their development.

The local not-for-profit recipients are: North Area Athletic Club –$39,798, YWCA of Syracuse & Onondaga County, Youth Development Leadership Program –$39,081, Tillie’s Touch, Soccer League –$49,453, Refugee & Immigration Self-Empowerment (RISE), Youth Soccer Leagues –$49,376 and Youth Enrichment Outreach Program (YEOP), Basketball League –$44,498.

“Investing in our youth is one of the most important things we can do in county government.” McMahon said. “Sports teach our youth about team work, discipline and healthy lifestyles which will help them grow and development into successful young adults.”