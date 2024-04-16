VILLAGE OF BALDWINSVILLE – Fishing is a favorite pastime in Baldwinsville.

This spring and summer the village has three free fishing opportunities on the bank of the Seneca River. These are designed for the youngest in our community to connect with nature and the sport of fishing.

Baldwinsville Rotary Club is offering a Kids Learn to Fish Clinic for ages 5-12 at Baldwinsville Community Park from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 18. This is a noncompetitive multigenerational learning event planned to be a complimentary segue to later events run by the Lions Club.

Each child registered at Kids Learn to Fish will be paired with a Rotarian or Friend of Rotary “fishing Buddy.”

Teens from Baker High School Rotary Interact Club are volunteering to assist with bait and tackle.

An instructor from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will introduce children to equipment fundamentals, recreational angling and its benefits, fish identification, ethics and aquatic ecology.

Pre-registration is required and there is a maximum of 30 participants.

More information can be found at BaldwinsvilleRotary.org.

In keeping with tradition, the Baldwinsville Lions Club is sponsoring summer fishing derbies.

The Family Fun Fishing Derby will be held on June 29, and the Small Fry Fishing Derby is planned for Aug. 10.

Family Fun Fishing Derby Day from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on June 29 is a DEC License Free Fishing Day.

Pre-registration is highly recommended by June 15 and all ages are welcome. A maximum of 40 families will be accepted.

Fish caught during the derby on site at Community Park will be measured, prizes will be awarded and lunch will be available for $3 per person.

The Small Fry Fishing Derby on Aug. 10 will bring children ages 5-12 together for happy healthy competition, also on the banks of the Seneca River at Baldwinsville Community Park.

Shore judges and derby marshals are excited for the event and they hope you are too.

For more information, email [email protected].