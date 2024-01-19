Jordan-Elbridge Middle School announced outstanding achievement of one of its sixth grade students, Blake Handley, for receiving an honorable mention in the regional 2023 Conservation Field Days Essay Contest.

Organized by the Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation District, the competition celebrates the insightful perspectives and commitment to conservation among young minds.

The 2023 Conservation Field Days were held in late September, at Emerson Park on Owasco Lake, in Auburn.

Conservation Field Days is an outdoor educational program that allows sixth grade students the opportunity to become better acquainted with natural resources and the environment.

The program gives students a chance to learn about efforts that are being made by many groups and individuals to conserve our natural resources.

That day, professionals from various fields gave short programs, enabling the students to learn not only about the subject matter discussed, but also see nature and conservation related occupations in action.

The essay contest, organized annually, aims to foster an understanding of conservation practices among young minds while encouraging them to reflect on environmental issues affecting their communities. The competition witnessed a high level of participation from aspiring young writers across the region, making this recognition even more noteworthy.

Handley was recognized for his exceptional essay titled “The Production of Maple Syrup.”

The submission showcased a deep understanding and appreciation for environmental conservation, specifically exploring the intricate process behind the production of maple syrup and its relevance to sustainability.

“Sap production begins in warm summer months when the process of photosynthesis creates carbohydrates that get stored in the tree as starch. A maple tree can produce 10 to 20 gallons of sap per tap,” Handley wrote. “Maple syrup takes a long time to make, around 18 hours. As long as a maple tree stays healthy it can produce sap for years or even decades.”

Handley would go on to highlight the many great products that are produced with maple syrup, including a tasty treat that he anticipates every year.

“My family and I love maple cotton candy and look forward to getting it at the New York State Fair every summer,” he said.