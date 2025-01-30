Steven (Steve) Dustin Tarnow, 40, of Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully, with grace and immersed in love on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Charleston.

He was strong, courageous, and. in the face of many obstacles. never gave in or gave up.

Steve was born May 2, 1984 in Syracuse, and was a 2002 graduate of Baker High School in Baldwinsville. While attending high school, Steve’s interests in art and music grew. Through art classes and self-direction, he became a prolific two-dimensional artist.

In addition, Steve honed his musical skills as a self-taught guitarist and singer/songwriter. He was lead vocalist and played guitar for the band Something Worth Saving, which performed in the annual Battle of the Bands at Baker.

Steve went on to further his education after high school. He obtained an Associate’s Degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies/Humanities from Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica, N.Y. He then focused on theatrical and musical performance at SUNY Potsdam where he was awarded a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theater. At Potsdam, Steve received technical training in acting and singing and had a variety of roles in many college shows. He also performed with the Crane School of Music vocal ensembles.

Following his years at Potsdam, Steve attended Binghamton University as a graduate student where he continued to be very involved in musical and theatrical productions and where he earned a Master of Arts Degree in Theater.

Throughout his college years and beyond, Steve was an impassioned songwriter. His music and lyrics were brilliantly crafted, and his performances of his original works were dynamic and captivating whether in a room for a few, outdoors under a tree, or on a stage for many. Music is an incredible healer as well as an inspirational roadmap for life, and Steve knew this better than anyone.

After completing his education and training, Steve relocated to Charleston, SC, where he continued to develop his musical skills as a technically trained vocalist and his theatrical skills as a versatile actor and where he was an active member with several theater groups.

Most recently, he was affiliated with the Footlight Players and performed in many productions with them at the Queen Street Playhouse in Charleston.

Steve was a passionate and amazingly multi-talented artist, singer/songwriter, musician and actor who lived his life making others’ lives better and brighter. He possessed a lightning-speed quick wit and an incredible sense of humor which cast a beacon of light in any room into which he walked, and even those who just met him casually couldn’t help but be touched by his warmth and love.

Steve’s creativity knew no bounds and resonated in the world of food as well. He was an aficionado in the kitchen as both a chef and a recipe innovator and lent his expertise to the restaurants where he worked when he wasn’t performing.

Steve’s life was also defined by his love for all animals and for nature. Both were driving forces in him every day, and his artwork communicated these loves. His compassion for living things always prevailed, and his appreciation and respect for nature was unparalleled.

Family meant everything to Steve, and Steve meant everything to his family. He will be forever deeply and heartfully missed, but memories of him will be even more deeply and heartfully cherished.

Steve is survived by his parents, Robert and Sandra (Castiglione) Tarnow, Jr., his siblings, Robert Tarnow, Ryan Tarnow and Natalie (Adan) Sanchez, his nieces, Brinley and Emmy Sanchez, his fiancée, Hannah Hautamaki, several aunts, uncles and cousins and many friends.

Steve was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Vincent and Beverly (Savage) Castiglione, and his paternal grandparents, Robert Tarnow, Sr., and Audrey (Ney) (Tarnow) Huntington.

A private Celebration of Steve’s Life will be held at a future date.

The family kindly requests that contributions in Steve’s memory can be made to: Helping Hounds Dog Rescue, 7268 Caswell Ave., North Syracuse, NY 13212. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family online at: syracuse.comobits.