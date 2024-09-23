On Sept. 17, 2024, Jack Phillips Skoglund passed away in Morrisville at age 80.

Jack is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Nicole Skoglund and their children, Olivia and Ryan of Chittenango, his sister, Jane Stevens-Denny and her husband Arlen Denny, his nieces and nephews, Alison Barnes, Alex Barnes, his wife, Jasmeen, and family, Jack Stevens, his wife, Emily and family and Mark Stevens, his wife Alexis, and family, all of Cazenovia, and Lauren Stevens, of Bluemont, VA.

Jack was born on Feb. 16, 1944 in Staten Island, N.Y.

After his early years in Greenwich, CT, he grew up in Cazenovia. Jack joined the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army and became a paratrooper, deployed to the Dominican Republic. He graduated from aviation school and started Skoglund Construction Company in the mid-1970s, where he employed many people who remain close friends of Jack’s today.

He enjoyed many hobbies including photography, mechanics, flying, fishing, hunting, playing the guitar and spending time with his many pals.

Jack (Skog) was an enthusiastic storyteller. He enjoyed sharing his treasured tales of his life with anyone who would listen, but especially with his family. He was known for his quick wit and humor, but above all, his honesty and genuine compassion for those around him.

Following a private burial, a memorial gathering will be held at the American Legion Hall at 26 Chenango St., Cazenovia, on Oct. 5, 2024, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Donations may be made to Clear Path For Veterans, 1223 Salt Springs Road, Chittenango, clearpath4vets.com or The Dementia Society of America, dementiasociety.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY 13408.

To send a condolence online, please visit burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com.