Gertrud Elise Braun was born on Oct. 30, 1929 in Flensburg, Germany and passed away on Sept. 2, 2024, at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center in Schenectady, N.Y. The oldest of eight children, she was the daughter of Johannes and Anna Luise Bader, who predeceased her.

Gertrud emigrated to the United States in 1951 and settled in Cazenovia. Knowing little English, she put herself through Bryant and Stratton Business School and became a typist at The Prudential in Syracuse.

She married Otto Leo Braun on April 21, 1956, in Manlius after meeting at a young farmers Grange dance. Together, they raised five children and operated a successful dairy farm in Fenner, outside of Cazenovia.

After the death of Otto in 1980, Gertrud held several administrative positions while helping run the farm. She was the Madison County Farm Bureau secretary for over 25 years, retiring at the age of 80. She also did bookkeeping for various small local companies.

Well into her 80s, she volunteered as a docent for the Erie Canal Museum, served meals at local senior centers and participated in knitting and book clubs. She knit sweaters and afghans for all her 13 grandchildren and hundreds of hats for newborns in area hospitals as well as adults and families tended by local Social Service agencies.

At the age of 85, she became a U.S. citizen so that she could obtain a U.S. passport to take an Alaskan cruise with her close friends, an accomplishment of which she was very proud.

Gertrud is survived by siblings, Ilse Cook, Gerd (Gisela) Bader, Dieter (Henny) Bader, Annelise Bucci, Karin Clausen and Volker (Brigitte) Bader; sister-in-law Brigitta Bader; children, Annette (Kevin) Tirrell, Claude (Sue) Braun, Ellen (Stephen) Palladino and Katharine (Michael) Hyrny; grandchildren, Annelise, Nicklaus, Emily, Amy, Tobias, Charles, Veronica, Megan, Rachael, Cassandra, Jacob, Christian and Gabrielle; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother Herwig Bader; her son Rudolph Braun and an infant daughter.

Relatives and friends were invited to a calling hour on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road, Cazenovia. A gathering to celebrate Gertrud’s life followed at The Lincklaen House, 79 Albany St., Cazenovia, N.Y.

The family suggests donations be made in Gertrud’s memory to The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, N.Y., 12205. Condolences for the Braun family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.