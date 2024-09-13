Sandra “Sandy” Blouin, 85, of Skaneateles, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Upstate University Hospital. Born in New Haven, CT, on Dec. 11, 1938, she led a life of compassion, determination and love for her family and community.

Sandy earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Connecticut and began her career as a home care nurse in Connecticut. After moving to a small farm in Skaneateles in 1972 and raising her children, she returned to nursing in 1989 at St. Camillus Home Care Agency, eventually specializing in wound and ostomy care. Sandy’s dedication to compassionate care continued from her tenure at St. Camillus to P.A.C.E. of CNY until her retirement at the age of 75.

In addition to her professional pursuits, Sandy volunteered at the SPCA in Auburn, the swim program at Jordan Memorial Pool, the weeding crew at Baltimore Woods and as a literacy volunteer for migrant families at a local dairy farm.

Her love for the outdoors was evident in her love of gardening, kayaking, skiing and snowshoeing. Sandy enjoyed local jazz and classical music events. She spent long hours cooking and baking in her tiny kitchen and was fond of reading and watching PBS.

Sandy was predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Edith Schroeter.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Blouin; sons, Michael (Debbie) and Jeff (Kelly Edick); grandchildren, Jacob and Joshua Blouin and Casey Sprague; sister, Susan Corbett; pets, Jazzy and Wiggles; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends; and former husband, Roger Blouin.

There will be no services.

Sandy’s family and friends send heartfelt thanks to those who made it possible for her to stay in her home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

