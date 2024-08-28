Enjoyed boating on Caz Lake

John “Ed” Marion, 64, of Cazenovia, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. He was born in Oneida on April 7, 1960, to John D. and Maravene Gregg Marion and was a graduate of Cazenovia High School, Class of 1978.

Ed was the owner/operator of Bishop Air Conditioning & Refrigeration. He enjoyed boating on Cazenovia Lake, traveling with his wife and spending winters in the south. Ed had many friends and enjoyed helping them with any requests they had. He would love to rant about anything he felt strongly about but was known for being a caring, helpful guy. He was a fan of the New York Yankees, New York Giants and NASCAR of which he looked forward to his annual trip with his friends to Watkins Glen International.

Ed is survived by his wife of 31 years, Joanne Haines Marion; his mother, Maravene Marion of Fayetteville; his sisters, Kathy Burns of Cazenovia, Patty (Stone Jaquays) Marion of Fayetteville and Julie Marion of Cortland; his brother, Bob Marion of Cazenovia; his niece, Lindsey Ross; his nephews, Michael Ross and Derek Rasmussen and by his goddaughter, Arabella Haines. He was predeceased by his father, John D. Marion and by his sister, Suzie Marion.

“It’s 2 O’clock somewhere,” a celebration of life, will be held for Ed from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at the Hampton Inn, 25 Lakers Lane, Cazenovia. Contribution in John’s memory may be made to the Suzie Marion Scholarship Fund, c/o Cazenovia Central School, 31 Emory Ave., Cazenovia, NY 13035 or to the Cazenovia Fire Department, 121 Albany St., Cazenovia, NY 13035. Messages for the Marion family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.