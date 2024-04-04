R. Kenneth Fountain, Jr., went home on March 25, 2024, due to health complications in North Platte, NE, at the age of 66. Ken was raised in Manlius and graduated from Fayetteville Manlius High school in 1975. He was involved in basketball, baseball and golf.

After school Ken was employed in the auto and heavy equipment business in sales and service management. He retired in 2022 and resided in Berwyn, NE., until his passing.

Ken is predeceased by his wife, Georgia Weaver Fountain, and mother, JoAnne Gordon Fountain. He is survived by his father, Richard K. Fountain, Sr., sister, Lynda Ramirez (Albert), and brother, Gregg (Sheila).

A memorial service and reception will be held on Monday, May 20, at 2 p.m. at St. James Church in Cazenovia.

Carpenter Memorial Chapel in North Platte, NE, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at carpentermemorial.com.