Marlene Dobosh Wynne, 84, passed away Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. She was born in North Charleroi, PA. She grew up in Waynesburg, PA, and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she met her future husband, Francis Wynne, from New York.

They married and moved to the Bedford Heights area of Ohio, where Marlene continued working as an elementary school teacher and Frank taught French at Case Western Reserve.

When Frank received a professorship at Syracuse University, they moved to Central New York and started a family.

Marlene was a devoted wife and mother, and her family enjoyed her many talents, which included cooking, gardening, canning, sewing and mastering any craft to which she put her mind. When her children reached their teens, she returned to work and managed a gift shop in the Hotel Syracuse for many years that thrived under her stewardship.

After retirement they moved to Zephyrhills, Florida.

After her husband’s passing and looking forward to the arrival of her granddaughter Paulina, she relocated to Houston, Texas. She enjoyed doting on her granddaughter, dancing, socializing, community activities and taking in the joys of living in Houston. She was a friend to everyone she met. Being proud of her Polish heritage she enjoyed attending Dobosh family reunions and reconnecting with family.

She is preceded in death by her father John Dobosh, mother Julia Dobosh, husband Francis Wynne, and daughter Susan Mary Wynne. She is survived by her son Michael J. Wynne and his wife Ingrid Roa Wynne; her granddaughter Paulina Jacqueline Wynne; her grandson Alex Roa; her friend and companion L. G. Clinton; her brothers John Dobosh and wife Anna Dobosh, and Dennis Dobosh and wife Marte Dobosh; her sister Debbie Iams and husband Bill Iams; her beloved dog Charlie; and many nieces, nephews, and first-, second- and third-cousins.

Friends are invited to a vigil on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024, where the Holy Rosary will be recited. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc Drive, Houston, TX 77024. A reception will follow at a location to be announced.