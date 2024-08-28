After months of review, the town of Manlius Planning Board approved the plans for the Twin Ponds planned unit development, a mixed-use development that will create more than 300 new apartments at 5440 N. Burdick St.

The project is owned by Twin Ponds HB, LLC, which is associated with Heuber-Breuer Construction Co., Inc. The company has developed dozens of high-profile projects, both public and private, throughout Central New York.

After a few more months of planning and engineering, the Twin Ponds project is expected to break ground next spring. Construction is expected to last 18 to 22 months with a grand opening in 2027.

The project features three five-story apartment buildings with parking on the first floor and apartments above. Near the entrance to the 54-acre site would be two smaller mixed-use buildings with commercial space available at ground level and apartments above. In total, the three buildings would include more than 300 apartment units.

The development also will feature a clubhouse with fitness facilities, small meeting spaces for residents, a leasing office and a “grand pavilion” overlooking the north pond. Walking trails, pavilions and pocket parks have been planned throughout the 54-acre site.

The three-way traffic signal at the intersection of N. Burdick Street and Medical Center Drive would be changed to a four-way signal and sidewalks will be constructed on N. Burdick Street to allow for safe pedestrian access to the commercial district across the street.