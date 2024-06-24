Kelly Ryan Vidakovic Katherine Hahn Jennifer Marotto Lutter Colton Mennig

CAZENOVIA — Village of Cazenovia voters went to the polls on Tuesday, June 18, to elect two members to the village board of trustees for two-year terms.

Four candidates ran for the two open seats.

Incumbent trustee Katherine Hahn (Democratic) sought reelection to her position. She has served as the village’s water and fire commissioner since her election in June 2022.

Newcomers Jennifer Marotto Lutter (Caz Forward), Kelly Ryan Vidakovic (Republican, Your Neighborhood Voice), and Colton Mennig (Democratic, Strong Community) ran to fill the seat vacated by Maureen Fellows, who was elected to the board in June 2016 and served as deputy mayor, village police commissioner, and court liaison.

After the election, the Madison County Board of Elections (BOE) posted the unofficial results on its website at madisoncounty.ny.gov/2128/2024-Election-Results.

The BOE reported that Lutter received 246 total votes, Hahn received 217 votes, Vidakovic received 208, and Mennig received 134.

On June 19, the BOE announced that there would be a manual recount due to the close contest between Hahn and Vidakovic.

New York State Election Law requires an automatic recount if the margin of victory is 0.5 percent or less.

The BOE scheduled the recount for Monday, June 24, at 1 p.m.

The Cazenovia Republican will report on the election results once they have been made official.

The Village of Cazenovia Board of Trustees typically meets on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the village municipal building at 90 Albany St.

To learn more about the Village of Cazenovia and the board of trustees, visit villageofcazenovia.com.