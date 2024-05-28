CAZENOVIA — NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Cazenovia Comprehensive Plan Review Special Board will meet remotely to continue their review to update the Comprehensive Plan for the Town of Cazenovia.

The Special Board will meet at the Town of Cazenovia Town Hall, 7 Albany Street, Cazenovia, New York on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. This meeting can be attended remotely through the videoconferencing platform, Zoom. The public wishing to observe the proceedings may do so by participation using a free version of the software at Zoom.us. Video participants can access Zoom at the following link. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87396385183.

For audio participants, call (646) 931-3860 and enter the following Meeting ID:

873 9638 5183.

Dated: May 28, 2024

Connie J. Sunderman,

Town Clerk

Town of Cazenovia