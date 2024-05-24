As Skaneateles Rotarians kicked off sales for this year’s Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast, they celebrated the man who has been working at the breakfast since it started in 1968.

Dana Coye, who just turned 100, was at the legendary breakfast when it was a fly-in at the Skaneateles airport hangar, drawing up to 90 planes from around the east coast.

After seven years, the breakfast was moved to its current location, where it grew to become a beloved community-wide event.

At a grand celebration, the Skaneateles Rotary Club toasted Coye and his 62 years in Rotary as well as his 100 years on earth.

Coye was accompanied by his wife, Dot, to whom he has been married 75 years, and his children.

While John Moran and Marvin Langley handed out packets of pancake breakfast tickets to Rotarians to sell between now and Father’s Day, pictures on a huge screen reminded everyone of past breakfasts, featuring the smiling face of Coye – along with many Rotarians and community members who were there to serve and to eat.

It was a stroll through time, seeing whole generations grow up, and remembering people who are no longer here.

That’s what the breakfast is all about, Coye has said over the years.

It is a lot of work to turn the old Allyn Arena into a festive place to feed a delicious breakfast of eggs, sausage and pancakes to 3,000 people.

Why do they do it every year?

“We do it to make money for all of our community projects,” said Coye. “We also do it for the fellowship it provides for the community.”

It is a community happening; a once-a-year event that pulls all kinds of people and organizations together to work for a common cause. It is a tradition, and it is part of the fabric of the community.

The love and energy at the birthday celebration at the Sherwood Inn echoed the energy and fun at the breakfast.

Longtime friend and fellow Rotarian Jack Hyatt emceed the birthday celebration, sharing historical tidbits.

For example, Hyatt said that when Coye was born in 1924, Calvin Coolidge was president, the Ford Model T cost about $240, and Mars invented the Milky Way candy bar.

And the world gained Coye.

Coye, a veteran of WWII, was “a part of the greatest generation,” said Hyatt. “They made life better for all of us.”

In 1961, the Coyes opened the Skaneateles Bakery, another longtime institution of sweets in Skaneateles, said Hyatt.

This will be the 54th time that Rotarians and friends have served up pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, OJ, milk and coffee on Father’s Day.

Two years were missed during the pandemic.

It will be from 7:30 to noon on Sunday, June 16, at the Allyn Arena.

Tickets may be purchased from any Rotarian, at TOPS during the weekends, and at the Chamber and Rolands, or at the door. Adults, $10; Children 6-12, $5; 5 and under eat free.