The Friends of Marcellus Free Library are holding their annual Basket Raffle throughout the month of May. Visit the library at 32 Maple St. to see all 28 of the packed baskets from donations within the community & outlying areas.

Tickets are available at the library’s circulation desk: $2 for 1 ticket, $5 for 3 tickets, $10 for 7 tickets, or $20 for 20 tickets. Choose from 2 golf baskets (Sunset Ridge, Westhill Golf Course, & Meadowbrook Golf Course), 2 HABA toy baskets, Baltimore Woods Nature Center basket, Dog basket (Marcellus Veterinary Hospital), Otisco Lake basket (Amber Inn, Sissy’s Pizza, D & R Convenience Store, artist Kim Weinheimer), Baseball basket (Syracuse Mets & Auburn Doubledays), or many other baskets that contain items or gift certificates from Stewarts Shops, Chocolate Pizza Company, author Jo McNally, many pizza shops (Uncle Mike’s Hometown Pizza, 315 Pizza Company, Cam’s Pizzeria, Demitri’s, Marcellus Pizza), local eateries & restaurants (Holy Cow, Red Robin, Good Eats & Sips, Inn Between Restaurant, Buffalo Wild Wings, Doug’s Fish Fry, Blue Water Grill, Elderberry Pond, Longhorn Steakhouse, Finally Ours, Skan Ellus, Ice Cream Sandwich, Sherwood Inn), Target, Walmart, Wegmans, Tops, the MOST, Smith & Bell Trading Company, Calley’s Hardware, Finger Lakes Fabrics, NAPA, Golden’s Automotive, Farrell’s Automotive, CVS, Kinney Drugs, Oriental Trading Company, Slate Hill Wellness, First Impression Hair Salon, & Colorful Inspirations. The Friends are grateful for the support of our community and the many businesses that donate each year. Monies from this fundraiser support the Summer Reading Program, as well as other library programs, materials, and technology items that allow the library to offer the community more than their regular budget permits.

The drawing will be held June 3.

The Friends book sale is quickly approaching.

The sale begins on Friday, May 31 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Admission to this early bird sale is $5 for best selection of books, media, and puzzles. Friends of the Library members are admitted free, or you can join at the door for $10.

Saturday, June 1 the book sale will run from 10 to 5 p.m. Adult hardcover books are $2, adult paperbacks are $1, Puzzles are $1 – $3, DVDs are $1, and all children’s books are only 50 cents.

Sunday, June 2 will be a $5 bag sale from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free on Saturday and Sunday. $5 Bag Sale will continue in the lobby June 3 to 8.

The basket raffle and book sale are the Friends of Marcellus Free Library’s largest fundraiser.