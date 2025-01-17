CENTRAL NEW YORK – At Watertown’s Jefferson Community College on Monday afternoon the Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy boys wrestling team would face Fulton in the opening round of the Section III Division I Dual Meet.

And the Rams did so having fought its way to the top of the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division earned by a late surge in Wednesday’s match at Baldwinsville which produced a 40-27 victory over the Bees.

With three bouts to go B’ville led 27-23, but that all changed starting at 190 pounds when Enes Damkaci took just two minutes 15 seconds to get a 15-0 technical fall over Lucas Vance.

Clinching the team win at 215 pounds, Bryce Dadey rebounded from hits first defeat of the season by pinning Connor Daughton in 75 seconds before Mykola Fabian closed it out at 285 pounds getting a quick 22-second pin over Asfia Taylor.

Before this, J-D/CBA’s first surge started at 124 pounds with Dominic Schiano’s third-period pin over Coleman Bouthillier. Zion Garelick (131 pounds) and Kai Vien (145 pounds) each won 15-2 decisions – Garelick over Jack Webb, Vien over Jacob Bennett – with Max Griffin working in between at 138 pounds topping Scottie Warner 7-3.

As one of eight teams vying for the sectional Dual Meet title the Rams brought a lot of tournament experience from this winter including its Jan. 11 appearance in the Phoenix Mid-Winter Classic.

Dadey, undefeated going into the meet, saw his 24-bout win streak end in the final at 215, Dadey running into Lincoln Carlson from East Lyme, Connecticut, who prevailed in a 12-4 decision.

But Schiano did win at 124, and his final didn’t take long as he pinned Cicero-North Syracuse’s Kasey Kalfass in just 34 seconds to move his season mark to 26-2.

Tom LaValle added a fourth-place finish at 116 pounds, edged 4-3 in the consolation bracket final by Liverpool’s Aiden Adams-Bovenzi. Fabian pinned Carthage’s Cameron Kilbourn for fifth place at 285 as Damkaci was sixth at 190.

Fayetteville-Manlius wrestled on the boys and girls sides Wednesday against Cicero-North Syracuse and lost on both sides – 56-17 in the boys match, 40-8 in the girls match.

Eric Kozlowski got the boys Hornets on the board at 138 with a 16-1 technical fall over Mason Indick two bouts after Joe Rafuse, at 124 pounds, lost a wild 15-13 battle with Kalfass. Tyler Delaney’s second-period pin of Derek Eells at 160 pounds was followed at 170 by Harrison Schwab pinning Joe Schaefer in 85 seconds.

Over in the girls match F-M earned its lone pin at 138 pounds from Lucy Gallery, who took 3:22 to finish off Allison Kelly. A tight bout at 152 pounds had Madeline Leyhane hold off Bela Maris Price 3-2.

East Syracuse Minoa did not get any points from Monday’s 77-0 defeat to APW/Pulaski/Sandy Creek, the Spartans having to forfeit eight bouts and see four others decided by a pin and another from a technical fall.